She calls herself a culinarian. In layman’s terms, that’s a cook or chef. More specifically, it is a person skilled in the preparation of food.

Denise Marie Fugo, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, has been in Charleston the last six years. Her introduction to the area came courtesy of a daughter who attended the College of Charleston.

Fugo, 67, refers to herself as “... an ugly, old broad.” You’ll soon learn that she’s much more than that.

On learning of the local homeless population in the Lowcountry, she decided to stir the pot a little. And stir ... and stir ... and stir.

Since March 24, Fugo has prepared three large pots of soup every night in her kitchen. In conjunction with various organizations who deal with homeless families and veterans, the fixings are delivered to her front door. From there, what ends up in the pot is her decision.

There’s no chance that too many cooks will spoil this broth. This is her show until she boxes the quart jars and leaves them on the porch for a daily pick-up.

Soup’s on

Care to know what really chafes this chef? Seeing people who are hungry and homeless and watching food go to waste.

To that end, she’s arranged for food pantries, restaurants, farmers and a few nonprofit groups to supply her with unused or surplus fruit and vegetables.

Her dining room resembles a roadside market. Tomatoes, radishes, green beans, potatoes and lettuce await their designated placements. Standing by are cauliflower, asparagus and zucchini to contribute to the cause.

Denise Marie is the maestro in this maelstrom of carrots, corn and cucumbers. “Sometimes the stove gets messy,” she admits while grabbing a long, wooden spoon. Once she takes stock of that day’s inventory of ingredients, items are then diced, minced and chopped.

The cooking starts at 7 p.m. each evening and stops at 9, but each pot is left on a low simmer through the night. Recently, I asked her what was cooking on this particular evening.

Only someone who is so passionately attached could provide the following answer. “Well, there’s a beautiful mushroom soup; a lovely eggplant, celery and turnips in that pot; and an outstanding Italian concoction with lots of garlic, lettuce and herbs.”

A watched pot

Fugo once ran a restaurant company and even served as president of the National Restaurant Association. Because of that, she’s especially concerned that so many restaurants have been closed due to the pandemic. She also frets for the millions who have lost jobs in that industry.

At the moment, though, her energy is focused on those nightly pots of soup. In the morning, she places 30 quart jars in boxes near the front door for same-day consumption.

“It breaks my heart,” she says while choking back tears, “to think people are going hungry.”

Don’t know about you, but I’ve opened many a can of soup, added some water and slipped the bowl into the microwave. My bowl clearly never contained any of the ingredients Denise Marie Fugo adds to her pots.

There are no cookbooks that offer such recipes from the heart.

The pinch of passion, dollop of determination and spoonful of servitude are all poured into the pot.

Calling her a culinarian doesn’t quite seem to adequately describe this lady’s contributions. She’s connected in a real way, though, to people who are hungry and thankful, but will never meet her or see her kitchen.