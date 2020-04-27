It's been a couple years since I last mentioned something called a Blessing Box. Churches and communities often construct and replenish these simple stopovers for staples.

Some have a scripted explanation that says "Take what you need, leave what you can." The items are free of charge, no questions asked.

Recently, those who have lost jobs have fortunately found these boxes to provide real, tangible blessings. Inside, there might be canned goods, baby wipes and small snacks.

The concept is designed to be basic and uncomplicated. The contents are anonymously donated and anonymously received.

As a rule, these Blessing Boxes receive increased attention during the holidays. I suppose that's because people are in a heightened awareness of others' needs as well as being thankful for their own blessings.

In recent weeks, for reasons we all appreciate, many of these containers are constantly empty.

Seeing the need

I was told recently that a number of blessing boxes in the West Ashley area needed replenishing.

A mother and her grown daughter decided to remedy that problem. Nobody told them or asked for help. They just decided to lend a helping hand.

First, they stopped at a near-empty box on Savannah Highway to see what was missing. Then, it was off to Costco and Aldi to purchase the necessary items.

Canned food with pull-rings, toiletries, baby supplies, crackers and bottled water were loaded into the back of the mom's SUV. The mother and daughter returned to the Savannah Highway location and filled it up. After leaving there, they made similar stops along Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and another on Ashley River Road.

As she was leaving the final stop and waiting at the intersection for the light to change, the mother glanced in her rearview mirror. A man was already putting a few items in a bag.

What was his story? Had he lost his job? Were his children home from school? Was there a baby at home who needed diapers?

These weren't judgmental questions, just an understanding of the circumstances many face at the moment.

As the mother pulled into traffic, she looked at her daughter and said matter-of-factly, "... we need to go back to Costco."

It hits home

A Blessing Box is not unique to parts of West Ashley or the Lowcountry. They're all across the country in every type of neighborhood. By design, they're intentionally understated. To see one, you almost have to be looking for it. You know, kinda like a blessing.

We all have needs and unknown answers right now. When the concerns of the the virus are over, we'll be faced with the challenges of an economic recovery.

Even in the midst of all this uncertainty, can you find a blessing?

Hardly a community or family hasn't had to make adjustments. Hopefully, since we're in this together, it'll bring us closer together.

Since we all have so much time these days, it might be a healthy exercise to take inventory of those things for which you're thankful.

For some, their biggest blessing might just be people they don't know who decide to stock a Blessing Box.

For me, it was learning that the mother and daughter who saw a need and decided to act were my wife, Judy, and third child, Anna.

Sometimes, those blessings can be found right where you are.