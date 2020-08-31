In this year of uncertainty, do you find yourself settling into certain habits or routines? In many circumstances, we’re hardwired to embrace behavior that’s comfortable or safe. We like what we know.

Habits and routines are often mentioned interchangeably, but they’re different. A habit is an action that’s done automatically. Do you keep your car keys in the same location when you walk into the house?

A routine is a sequence of actions done repeatedly. A regular morning exercise, brushing your teeth, waking up early. Those daily repeated routines trigger the beginning of a day.

Not all habits or routines are productive or good for us.

I have this issue with potato chips. A televised ballgame, my recliner, a bag of chips. There’s a synergy that develops here on an all too frequent basis. As a matter of fact, it appears that habit has developed into a routine.

Some folks aren’t able to start the day without the necessary cup of coffee. We once programmed the coffeemaker before going to bed. These days, we’ve progressed to the individual cups that better suit particular tastes. The routine has been altered, but the habit of needing the kick-start remains.

A proper breakfast also is recommended to routinely begin each day. Oatmeal or yogurt are suggested in order to avoid foods high in sugar or fat. Unfortunately, my routine often involves a drive-thru window and a country ham biscuit.

Creatures of habit

Do you make your bed every day? I’ve read that some behavior experts feel this is an extremely important habit to include in your routine. It provides an immediate, small sense of accomplishment. It also signifies a completion of the first task of the day that subliminally signals that in life, little things matter.

I would put myself somewhere in the 75 to 78 percentile on the chart of regular bed-making. Maybe that’s why, some days, I feel more productive than others.

As far as other matters around the house, there are some I’m still trying to better understand. For instance, I’m not sure why it’s important to clean up the house before the person coming to clean the house arrives. I’m also a bit confused why the dishes have to essentially be cleaned before placing them in the dishwasher.

My guess is that there are a few of you shaking your heads in agreement and a few others of you dismissively saying you know somebody who thinks just like I do. We can sort all of this out later.

Words and actions

Our country is having a tough time right now purging itself of old habits and routines that have affected how we treat and relate to each other. The preconceived notions, the jokes or words once used freely around the dinner table are no longer acceptable.

The racial injustice versus people of color during routine encounters just can’t continue. It feels like a moment to me. A moment that all these hateful habits must change.

I understand the outrage and the frustration that continues to build when the words don’t match the actions.

If our hearts and minds don’t undergo a deep cleaning, accompanied by an even deeper understanding, how we relate and respect each other may never improve.

I suppose we can keep putting all the dirty plates into that socially flawed dishwasher until it can hold no more. But unless some extra attention is paid to individually scrubbing how we think beforehand, the habits and old routines will never be washed away.