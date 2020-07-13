June 30 was Debbie Smith’s D-Day, in a sense. Actually, it was key day. It was her final day on the job after a 29-year career as an educator. On that Tuesday morning late last month, Smith handed the keys to the new principal at Mitchell Elementary.

This was not the ending she envisioned, but as we all have come to learn, very little has gone as planned since early spring.

As the principal at Mitchell these last eight years, she was preparing her 320 students for new challenges. Smith prides herself on being prepared. Nothing in any educational seminar ever prepped her for closing a school in order to fight a pandemic. There are no lesson plans for that.

For the next couple of weeks, her staff did its best to put devices in every child’s possession. She was proud that 100 percent of her students received a learning device or had one at home.

But that was just the beginning of a wild ride that kept her staff trying to serve the students as best they could.

“It felt like we were building a plane while flying it,” says Smith. Nobody really had a playbook for something like this.

Going to school, in itself, provides a routine. There’s structure and a level of achievement spurred-on by an engaged teacher.

Lost in space

“I feel like we served them the best we could,” says Smith, as she worries that some of her students just missed too much. When Gov. Henry McMaster officially closed school for the year, Smith admits she “... had her moment.”

She was forced to reconcile that her fifth graders would have no awards day. She would not offer any final words of encouragement at her final PTA meeting and there would be no annual faculty meeting/luncheon.

To pay tribute to the fifth graders, arrangements were made for students and parents to stop by the school for a picture. Hugs and handshakes were not allowed.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Smith and her teachers were left to stand at a distance and say, “Great job!” To lighten the moment and inject some canned excitement, poppers and streamers were released.

When all that was over, it was Smith and her “moment” in her empty office. It was then she realized there was one other celebration that wouldn’t or couldn’t happen. Her retirement party.

The three R’s

Smith, at one point, asked Charleston County if they needed her to stick around one more year, given the circumstances. By that time, the process to bring in the new principal was well underway, so the answer was no. She continued to plan for the transition.

Smith believes the reason she loved her job as a teacher and administrator so much is that she came to it later in life. She was 35 years old when she decided to go back to school to get her teacher’s certificate. She taught first graders much of her career and spent the last 11 years as a principal.

As she enters her next chapter of life, she’s looking forward to travel and working in the yard. With the virus still a major concern, travel will have to wait, but she says her yard sure looks better these days.

As for the children, she remains concerned about what they’re missing. The in-person learning with a teacher who can individually motivate is tough to duplicate through a computer screen. She also is anxious about the aspect of socialization. Learning to interact and cooperate with others is invaluable.

Reading, writing and retention might be the focal point when the school bell rings again.

For this principal, the office is empty, the keys have been handed over and she leaves ready to experience new horizons and new experiences.

Something else will likely come from all this. Parents all around the country will certainly have a newfound appreciation for what teachers mean to their children.