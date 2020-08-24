Barely a month ago, I was in Orangeburg and decided to grab a Whopper combo for the drive back to Charleston. Save your judgments on my food choices. That’s not why we’re here today. There’s another point to the story.

So I placed my order and the woman replies through the speaker that items 1-8 are not available. They could only provide items that included either chicken or fish. I was shocked and offered a follow-up question, "So you have no hamburgers?”

When she acknowledged this, I then felt obliged to point out that burger was part of the name of the franchise. It turns out she was well aware and took my order for a chicken sandwich.

Every week, we learn of different shortages that invariably surface as a result of COVID-19. Our supply chain is disrupted for different reasons all around the country.

A friend who recently traveled by plane shared another such experience. The airline, headquartered in Atlanta, could only offer passengers water or alcohol. No sodas were available because of a can shortage. This major soft drink company is also headquartered in the same Southern city.

It’s crazy how this pandemic has managed to produce such seemingly unrelated interruptions to our routines.

I understand when an approaching hurricane forces a panic buy on plywood, batteries and generators. I still don’t fully understand the vagaries of various virus-related shortages.

Cleanup on Aisle 3

Have you taken a moment to walk up and down some of the aisles in your friendly grocery store? It’s not uncommon to come across totally bare shelves or hear an employee explain that they’re waiting on a truck.

I find myself wondering if whatever is sold out or missing is something I should have? Why have so many other people scooped it up when I didn’t even know I needed it?

It makes sense that cleaning supplies might be scarce. We remain hyper-vigilant about wiping, spraying and disinfecting any and every thing we touch. I even find myself trying to grab a part of a store door handle that is unlikely to be commonly touched by other customers.

Still, is it necessary to grab 14 or 15 handy-wipes when you really only need three or four? I guess it’s human nature to grab all you can ... because you can.

The latest shortage to hit us is coinage. That’s right. Pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters are not commonly available to make change in a lot of businesses. Some stores will accept only plastic while others have resorted to rounding up.

One explanation for the scarcity of coins is that with fewer people shopping, fewer coins are in circulation. I suppose that’s possible, but what if a lot of folks are just collecting their coins in cans?

What’s next?

In any event, I’m constantly on the lookout for the next item that’s playing hard to get. Sometimes, I attempt to logically determine why some commodities are in short supply. When I can connect the dots, I feel better about myself. I don’t dare brag about it, though, because then I worry that the capacity to figure something out might become a rare commodity, in and of itself. Maybe it already has?

These days are certainly unlike any other. Colleges open and send students home almost as soon as they arrive. Our daily conversations constantly revolve around what communities are spiking or trending. A face mask is constantly tucked in my pocket and others are stashed, if needed, in the glove compartment.

In addition to the items already listed, we’ve seen shortages in lumber, paper towels, appliances and bicycles. What’s next?

My best guess is that we all have suffered a certain degree of a lack of patience.

So as we look for loose change in the sofa cushions or consider whether to start collecting aluminum cans, don’t be taken aback if the cashier asks if you’d like to round up your next purchase.

It still might get worse before it gets better.

I’ll know we’re nearing the end if somebody tries to pay for something by bringing back multiple rolls of toilet paper.