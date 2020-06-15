It was while standing in line to vote last week that I noticed so many people wearing masks and talking to each other. Though the majority of voters seemed very interested in their phones, a number of people seemed extremely willing to have conversations with others who were also standing in line.
Maybe many were merely happy to be among other people? But here we all were, in a high school hallway, talking to neighbors and strangers about sports, the weather and how much longer this desire to vote might take. Oh yeah, there might have been a word or two about something called COVID-19.
It was while witnessing these many conversations that I realized just how challenging it is to effectively communicate while wearing a mask.
When you can’t see the other person’s mouth, it is somewhat of a guessing game as to what’s being said — or not said. Was there a smile behind the mask? Was the joke accurately delivered? Is the person in agreement or offended?
It’s not easy when the entire face is not visible.
The eyes have it
A recent issue of Psychology Today indicates that our eyes can sometimes do the talking in such situations. If used properly, eyes can reflect happy, sad and angry emotions.
Hand gestures and posture also can reflect certain body language that relays various messages.
Even so, the face masks certainly force all of us to listen more acutely.
Did he just say “Do we have any cheese, or I’m about to sneeze?”
Facial expressions have become extremely important to determining content and context. Have you noticed how more you’re apt to watch someone’s mouth when they’re talking?
I’m still adjusting to the whole business of mask-wearing. I keep a couple in the glove compartment and always slip one on when going inside where others are gathered. To me, it’s a courtesy toward others that hopefully signals a desire to keep them safe.
I’m still not totally adjusted. When entering a grocery store recently, I slipped a pair of readers over my mask and the glasses fogged up before I had a chance to check out the price of a pecan roll in the bakery.
I mumbled something that I think made the clerk laugh, but I really couldn’t tell for sure. She was wearing a mask, too.
You said what?
Given these impediments to clearly understanding what everybody is saying, maybe we’ll all be reluctant to misinterpret what we think we heard. There’s enough noise to filter through these days, already.
If you stub your toe misreading a reaction, be more tolerant and a little more forgiving of others as we navigate our partial-face-to-partial-face encounters.
So, what have we learned here today? In so many words, I guess the message is, if a well-timed barb finds its intended target, make sure the appropriate raised eyebrow is clearly visible.
There are enough mixed messages out there as it is.