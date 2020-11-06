Peper column: We’re all a little COVID crazy. But let’s not let the unknowns change us.

Well, are we better today then we were four years ago? That’s a question we’re often asked prior to presidential elections. At the moment, I’m not sure anybody really knows for sure, yet.
It’s been almost a week since last week’s election, but we’ve gone from long lines to lawsuits that figure to delay the official declaration of a winner for the nation’s highest office. For days, we’ve been deluged with reports from key battleground states where officials were plowing through ballots. In some cases, we were told of new batches of results. It made me wonder, at one point, if when the dust settles, will anybody be happy with the outcome?
It was extremely gratifying to see so many people vote this year. My biggest hope is that we’ve learned that this country can legitimately vote in a variety of methods beyond personally standing in a long line on Election Day. We’re the most advanced country in the world. We should be able to figure this out.
Is it possible that this pandemic’s most redeeming byproduct will be that it forced election officials in the United States to allow alternative options to its citizens for casting their votes?
Plywood and platitudes
On another related matter, we need to take another look at ourselves as it relates to not winning. When did our country reach a point that makes it necessary for businesses to board-up their windows for fear of violence if an election doesn’t go one way or the other?
Who are we? Some third world group of malcontents that burns and destroys because their candidate lost? Is that what we’ve devolved into?
It’s certainly not the country we baby boomers were left. It makes me sad. It’s just not who we are, or how our country cousins would put it: ’It’s not how we were raised.’
At times, it feels like we all lean on this virus as a convenient crutch. You’ve heard the excuses, we’re tired of being cooped-up or the stress of unemployment and paying the bills is taking its toll.
I get it. We’re all a little COVID crazy to a point. But let’s not let the uncertainties and unknowns change us as a people.
The sun’ll come out
So where’s this all leave us? Ultimately, where we decide to be. I often told my children that while we can’t always control what happens, we can control how we react to what happens.
We’re all so used to being able to do whatever we want, wherever we want to do it. It’s been unsettling to be told you can’t go somewhere, or that you must wear a mask if you do go there.
We’re gonna get through this. It’s a period of history that our grandchildren will read about and share faint recall at family reunions.
If your candidate won, congratulations. If your candidate did not win, then better luck next time. It’s not necessary to spend the next four years fighting and/or sulking about it.
And I’ll go ahead and throw one more log on the fire. We can’t keep passing judgement on each other based on political bumper stickers.
I keep seeing ads on TV encouraging us that we’ll get through this moment in time, together. I’d like to add a minor revision. We’ll get through it together, if we drop the meaningless baggage, and start pulling in the same direction.
After all, we’re supposed to live in the ‘United’ States, right?