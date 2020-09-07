As we head for Labor Day, it’s important to remember many people have missed many work days this year, or worse yet, have lost jobs altogether. It also has forced me to pause and appreciate the value of a work ethic that surrounded me both as a child and into adulthood.
By the time I was 7 years old, my father was transitioning from the military to the ministry. He was using the GI bill to pay for college and seminary while we were living in Chattanooga, Tennessee. During those days, he was working three jobs. On Sundays, he would preach in small country churches in the nearby mountains. During the week, he worked at a local Boy’s Club in the afternoon and at night, he’d unload animal hides from railroad cars at a tannery.
Each morning, a horrible smell would envelop our rented house. The aroma of handling those hides came home on my father’s clothes. Years later, I’d wonder if that’s why he sometimes wore too much cologne. His application of Brut may have been a little heavy-handed as he tried to mask the musk of those long nights.
My brothers and I would joke about the cologne from time to time, but I wouldn’t mind getting one more whiff of him walking into the house.
He was not afraid of work.
My father-in-law wasn’t afraid to roll-up his sleeves either. He retired from the Navy, then retired as an electrician from the Navy Yard. As a young son-in-law, I spent more than a few hours at his elbow watching him fix things. He had a tool for everything. I inherited most of his tools, but not much of his know-how.
Mr. Bill would always tell me to identify the problem, isolate it and then fix it. The first two steps always seemed much easier to accomplish than the final one. Even now, when standing over a broken this or a leaking that, I feel him trying to nudge me in the direction of just the right tool to solve my problem.
Ladies first
My mom and mother-in-law both worked outside the home most of their adult lives. My mother, Audrey, held office positions with Southern Bell in Charleston and Baltimore. My mother-in-law, Joan, was a federal employee.
In addition to their eight-hour-a-day jobs, they’d keep their homes clean, do the laundry and cook the family meals. They both knew all about hard work. Audrey was the daughter of a North Carolina tobacco farmer. Joan’s father was a Pennsylvania coal miner.
I always found it interesting that they both used a writing process called shorthand to do their jobs. Anybody else remember that skill once used to transcribe notes?
I’m proud that having a work ethic means something in our family. Being tired because you showed up early and needed to stay late is OK.
Even in retirement, my wife continues to work various part-time jobs. She also volunteers for different duties at our church and passionately champions causes with the League of Women Voters.
Workers compensation
As we approach this Labor Day, it feels as if there’s still a great deal of work to be done as it relates to our country. Americans have always carried a reputation of not being afraid to get their hands dirty when responding to various challenges.
This moment in history just might require we all put in a little overtime.
It’s no longer good enough to let somebody else do it. We all need to contribute.
Our heritage equips us with the courage to answer the call. The right tools are within our grasp. But no matter how much we say we care or how concerned we may be regarding our circumstances, nothing will get accomplished if we don’t go to work.
Our country has the know-how. The nation’s tool box is full of just the right wrenches, pliers and screwdrivers to make it better.
If that means wearing a mask and washing your hands and keeping your distance, then do your part.
If it means registering to vote and then showing up on Election Day, then do it.
Things will not improve if we’re all spectators. It’s time to go to work, folks.