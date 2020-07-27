It was a Sunday morning about five weeks ago. I got up, shaved and showered, and told my wife I was going to see an old friend. It had been months since I’d last seen her and at first glance, I barely recognized her. Through the years, we’d become quite familiar with each other.

My sole purpose for the visit was to see how my old friend, The Muni, was taking shape. She wasn’t just receiving a minor facelift. No, the old girl was in the midst of a total makeover.

Charleston’s Municipal Golf Course was built in 1929. The last time the 120 acres experienced any significant attention was 60 years ago. Thanks to public and private contributions, nearly $3 million was targeted to give the golfing landmark a look worthy of Charleston’s place in the game.

This was not a project designed to put lipstick on a pig. The goal is to give local and visiting players a challenging, yet affordable experience. After all, most records indicate the game was first played in America not too far from Maybank Highway at Harleston Green.

When the Jenkins family donated the land to the city, there was a stipulation. The land must always be used as a golf course, and it must be available to everyone.

It took awhile for both of those conditions to be met. In 1961, Muni opened its doors to black golfers. It was the first golf course in the entire state to do so.

On any given day, people from every walk of life have found their way to the tee box. Doctors, lawyers and judges are joined by electricians, painters and plumbers. It was specifically designed for everybody, and in a few more months, the old girl will once again throw out the welcome mat.

All hands on deck

The renovation was scheduled to take place nine holes at a time. COVID-19 changed those plans. On March 26, the course shut down entirely.

Since then, the work on and around the course has been full-speed ahead. The entire staff remained on the payroll, but some job responsibilities changed. As the course itself continued to evolve under the direction of designers, architects and construction workers, other jobs were tackled by people who normally work in the pro shop or the grill.

It was decided they would paint the clubhouse, inside and out. Tara Reed, the longtime beverage cart attendant, was taping-off corners of the kitchen. Head pro Boykin Powers transferred his teaching skills to the business end of a paint roller. It took more than two weeks, but they got it done.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In addition, there was underbrush to be cleared. General manager Marshall Ormond wore jeans instead of nicely pressed slacks in order to operate a weed eater.

The entire staff pitched in. Shawn Geouge, course superintendent, led his maintenance staff in clearing small trees and removing vines and clutter. Eventually, parts of the golf course revealed itself in new and natural ways. Some enormous live oaks are now on display that had barely been noticed before.

Back in his office, Ormond still fields calls. His most-asked questions? When will The Muni open, and how much will it cost? Through it all, his answers have remained consistent: late October or early November and very fair and comparable.

Tee it up

The new bunkers in strategically placed areas by designer Troy Miller will challenge golfers of every skill level. Miller played Muni as a child and his father, Ronnie, once worked there as an assistant pro.

Gene Spencer, a Columbia resident now but raised in Charleston, told me recently his mom dropped him off at Muni as a young boy.

“She gave me $1 and I stayed there all day," he said. "The greens fee was 50 cents. I played 36 holes and used the remaining 50 cents to buy two Mountain Dews.”

There are similar stories for many in Charleston who received their first exposure to the game at this course.

There will be a few events tied into the reopening. The plan is to give donors and some of the regulars who have supported Muni through the years a chance to get a sneak peak.

As I wrapped up my walk around the course a month or so ago, I found myself feeling that this will be a place all of us Muni-rats will be proud to call home. It’s all coming together. As you come over the Maybank Bridge towards the back 9, there’s so much to see you hardly know which direction to look.

No question, there will be some adjustments to all the changes. One thing has always remained a constant for the various characters who have teed it up there through the years: It’s a love for the game. In just a few more months, that relationship can resume yet again. See you soon, again, old friend.