Peper column: Wagers and wings for Super Bowl Sunday

So it’s Super Sunday, the 55th such cultural event in our country that figures to be a little different than in years past, or it should be. Large gatherings in bars or homes are not encouraged, and the stadium in Tampa will allow only 22,000 people to attend.

A recent poll indicated that 25 percent of people indicated they will still attend a Super Bowl party. It seems unnecessary to provide additional comment on those decisions. At this point, it feels like a perfunctory penalty for piling-on.

A tip of the hat to the NFL for inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to be in the stadium. Lord knows those folks deserve a couple of hours of therapeutic entertainment.

This time last year, we were just starting to learn about some virus that was discovered in China and seemed to be surreptitiously finding its way to different parts of the world. We had no idea, at that point, what effect this might have on our way of life. We knew nothing about virtual classrooms, face masks or nasal swabs. Our casual conversations in early February, a year ago, probably mentioned this COVID thing as something other countries would be concerned with — but not us.

Here we are, though, a full year later talking to others via our computers, wearing not one but two masks, just to be sure, and making appointments for our vaccinations.

With all those continuing concerns, this Sunday has a less than "Super" feel to it.

What are the odds?

If ever there was a year where we needed a diversion ... know what I mean? This day is already the biggest betting day of the year, and the folks in Vegas expect to break all the records. Quite frankly, there’s probably a bet you can make on that, too.

For the Feb. 7 game, Kansas City is a three-point favorite to beat 43-year-old Tom Brady’s Bucs. There will be a certain fascination with the commercials and the half-time entertainment. But the overriding interest for large numbers watching will be the wagering, not just on the outcome, but the various other intricacies of the three-hour spectacle.

For instance, you can bet on how long it will take to sing the national anthem. Your choice is more, or less, than 1 minute, 59 seconds.

Want another proposition bet for those who might have slight gambling issues? You can bet on the coin toss. In 54 previous Super Bowls, heads has come up 25 times, tails, 29.

Sure, there are actual bets on which team will score first or whether or not there will be a missed extra point. But there also are far more engaging betting opportunities as to what color Gatorade will be poured on the game-winning coach. Again, for educational purposes, over the past three years, the colors have been orange, blue and yellow.

It’s thoughtful that the Vegas visionaries provide so many different pathways to keeping us engaged. Do you think they also know that many folks, coincidentally, recently received stimulus checks?

Munch and crunch

Through my years covering sports, I attended a handful of these games. In 1984 in Tampa, I was there for the Redskins-Raiders match-up. This game held particular interest for the Lowcountry because two young men who played high school ball here were involved in the game. Charlie Brown, from St. John’s High was a wide receiver for Washington, and Malcolm Barnwell, from Burke, played the same position for Oakland. I rode that story pretty hard that week.

In ‘86, I was in New Orleans for the Bears-Patriots game. The primary interest for my audience was Clemson’s William "The Fridge" Perry.

As exciting as those moments can be, it’s much easier to enjoy and watch from your own recliner. That time spent parked in front of the tube is, naturally, even more enhanced by the three to four hours of walking to and from the kitchen to graze. Or is that just me?

Food is a key component to the Super Bowl-watching experience. I’m all about the basics: chicken wings, nachos, pizza, chili. Others might prefer all appetizers, including, but not limited to, egg rolls, potato chips, corn chips and a variety of dips.

I’ve heard that others actually enjoy certain concoctions that contain spinach, yogurt or artichokes. To me, that’s a personal foul.

However you decide to weigh your food options or wager your feelings on the various outcomes, good luck.

I like the Chiefs to win by nine. Now where’s that bag of chips?