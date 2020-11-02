Peper column: Voting gives all of us a chance to express our preferences

The first presidential election I voted in was 1972, when I was a sophomore at then Baptist College (now Charleston Southern to all you from elsewhere).

There was a feeling of civic duty and, I suppose, an effort to feel like an adult. It was only much later that I realized many politicians stoop to less-than-adult levels with their name-calling behavior.

In my first trip to a voting booth, I’ll confess to voting for Richard Nixon. As I recall, most voters my age opted for another candidate, George McGovern.

I’ve never campaigned for any candidate. Never offered an endorsement and never revealed my preferences for any exit poll.

It’s always been a deeply personal decision on my part, and I would never presume to suggest what someone else should do. What I have always tried to do, though, is vote.

I have voted for Democrats, Republicans and Independents. It always came down to one basic criteria for me. What kind of person is this candidate? Can I trust him? Will she tell the truth?

In this day of slick advertising, messaging and branding, it’s not always easy to see who a candidate really is. During a pandemic, it’s even tougher.

For most of my life, standing in line to vote felt like the right thing to do. It was a privilege to personally feel that your voice mattered and, after all, it was a good example to your children about being a good citizen.

This year, for some reason, voting seems more important. It feels like our country is slipping away from us. Stuff that once mattered is no longer as meaningful. Things we once revered are now reviled.

Maybe the coronavirus has us all wondering which way is up. I, too, wonder if anything that we tried to teach our children will be just another forgotten hand-me-down.

The last time I really felt we were all pulling in the same direction came in the aftermath of 9/11. The resolve, the caring, the love and the outpouring of concern and care for each other was at its most vibrant red, white and blue. It took one of the darkest days in our country’s history to rediscover what makes the people of our nation care for each other.

A few days ago, I crossed into a new form of expressing my voting preferences. For the first time ever, I voted early. I chose the candidates on the ballot, placed it into an envelope that was then placed into a larger one, that I signed and authorized.

I drove to a designated early in-person absentee voting center where people were standing in line. I followed the signs in the parking lot and handed my signed envelope to a gentleman who then slipped it into a drop box.

I was given a little sticker promoting my voting action. As I drove away, I wondered about the millions of other people around country who had voted in much the same manner.

Did they vote "for" somebody, or "against" somebody? Are they anxious about the country’s direction, or merely interested in protecting their personal concerns?

To me, what’s important is that you vote. As convenient as my drive-thru ballot drop was, it almost felt too easy. I hope we never take this privilege lightly. Never feel like your vote doesn’t matter. It’s your voice, your vote expressing your personal preferences.

There will be more tweaks in the coming years to streamline the process. Just because it’s more convenient, doesn’t mean you have to be any less committed.