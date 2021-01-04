Peper column: TV infomercials tout stuff we didn't even know we needed

Is it possible that I’m the only person on planet Earth who did not buy an air fryer last year?

Of all the possible questions you might have pondered as you enter a new year, I appreciate that this one might not have been in your Top 5. OK, it’s possible I spent just too much time watching too many infomercials in the lead-up to the holidays.

What makes us watch these 30-minute advertisements for products that will add valuable time back to our day? Quite frankly, if I didn’t watch these programs, I’d immediately reclaim multiple half-hours.

Why do I care about a product that allows you to make your own hummus? I don’t even like hummus.

I don’t own a boat either, but here I am, watching somebody I don’t know guarantee me that a magic potion brushed on a hole in a boat will keep it from leaking. Ahoy, matey! Where do I get some of that stuff?

About 20 years ago, I remember seeing an infomercial that touted a special can of spray to cover a bald spot. I swear, this looked like a can of black spray paint for the head. I’m not a chemist or a beautician. But can you imagine a guy sitting at a ballgame in August and watching this stuff drip onto his shoulder? Forget the spray, buddy, just buy a hat.

But wait, there’s more!

From skin care to items for the kitchen, one product after another is promoted that can solve some of life’s expensive predicaments.

There’s a splatter guard that protects a microwave. It could be yours for $14.95.

How ‘bout a pair of socks that reduce swelling and fight fatigue? For a mere $9.94, these socks even control smelly feet. Here’s an idea, at no charge: Take a bath.

Just by writing about this stuff, I clearly must have bought some stuff, right? Not really. I rarely pull the trigger on the actual purchase. So why do I watch it?

There must be some innate curiosity that causes the subconscious to wonder, "Could I use that? Will it make life simpler? After all, it’s dishwasher safe."

Where is your breaking point? Do you reach a moment where you just surrender as you whip-out the credit card and call the toll free number?

But hey, there’s flex pay

In most cases, I admit to being drawn to products I didn’t realize I needed. I mean, c’mon ... this square copper fry pan is a skillet, a fryer, a roaster and and available for baking. Forget paying $39.94, just deduct $9.06 for the next five months. I’ll never miss that.

The psychology of this type of marketing intrigues me. We all want a bargain, and clearly don’t mind investing chunks of our life in order to save some time or money.

So, in 2021, I resolve to watch fewer of these sales pitches. I’ll just have to learn to live without the chop wizard or a pair of gloves that help you de-shed the dog.

We’ve spent far too much time in the past year sitting in the recliner. However, just a moment ago, I saw such a chair that also included a USB port to charge my phone while the chair simultaneously provides a message. Hang on a second, in addition, it appears there’s no charge for shipping.

I’ll have to get back to you. This offer expires in less than an hour.

Happy New Year!