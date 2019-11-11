How do you spend your time? We all have the same amount at our disposal: 24 hours a day, 60 minutes in an hour, 7 days every week. How do you spend the currency of time?

If you still work full time, a certain amount of each week is already allocated. That leaves time to eat, sleep, socialize, worship and enjoy recreation.

Having time and making time are two different commodities.

Time is a valued possession and we all make daily decisions regarding how we dispense it.

It’s a word that frequently finds its way into some of our most common expressions. "Only time will tell," "It’s time for a change" and "It’s a race against time" are examples.

The subject often is sprinkled into song lyrics. "Time Won’t Let Me" or "If I Could Turn Back Time" echo the sentiment of just not having enough of what we all have in equal amounts.

So how do we spend it?

The average American lifespan is approximately 75 years. Recent surveys indicate some surprising numbers on how much of our time is used during various aspects of our lives.

In no particular order, here’s a list — if you have the time:

—26 years spent sleeping

—11 years watching TV

— 3 years washing clothes

— 4 years eating

— 1 year deciding what to wear

How do you like that life inventory? And it doesn’t include the other hours/days/years spent doing other absolute necessities such as dieting, surfing the internet or shaving.

That same data research estimates we spend 115 total days of our lives laughing. That seems low; it makes me sad because it should be more.

We also spend five months of our lives complaining. The survey suggested it pertains to such matters as restaurant service, but I’m certain it also includes the completion of Interstate 526.

Take Time

It makes me smile to remember days when you could dial a phone number to get the exact time. I bet some of you still remember the number.

Did we spend more time with each other then or just had fewer distractions? The days and hours haven’t changed, but how we spend our time certainly has.

Modern conveniences should actually provide us with more time, right? Why, then, do I always feel like I’m trying to stuff 10 pounds of something into a 5-pound bag? There’s no time for that.

Here’s one suggestion, just for today ... make that, specifically, for today. If you happen to see somebody who served this country’s military, thank ‘em.

What’s it gonna take out of your day — nothing but a little time. It might not make you feel much different, but it will likely make that person feel special and appreciated.

That, my friend, is time well-spent.