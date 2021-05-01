Peper column: There are still good Samaritans among us

Do you believe in coincidences? Are some people just lucky? Why are certain people put in the path of certain others at just the right time in just the right place?

In 1995, just a few days before Christmas, Tom Kent was jogging on Fort Johnson Road not far from his James Island home. Tom was an avid runner with many Cooper River Bridge Runs and a couple of mini-triathlons to his credit.

Not long after Tom left the house that day, his wife, JoAnn, received a phone call. A man said he found Tom on the side of the road suffering a major heart attack. The voice on the phone explained he had found Tom across the road from a convent and she should call EMS. This unknown passerby tried to resuscitate with CPR.

Kent, 53 at that time and a non-smoker, was rushed to the Medical University of South Carolina. He was declared clinically dead and remained in a coma for four days. JoAnn was in the process of executing the paperwork to donate his organs. What she didn’t know was that Tom was not ready for that. He was fighting, fighting for his life — and he was winning.

A second chance

“Something in me wouldn’t allow me to give up,” Kent recently told me.

It’s now been 25 years since that fateful day. He retired as a tenured faculty member at the College of Charleston. He still teaches business courses as an adjunct professor at The Citadel.

He admits to wondering all the time why he survived. His doctors told him his arteries were 99 percent blocked and he required five bypasses.

Kent remains thankful for the extra years, but struggles with the question of whether he was supposed to rise to a greater purpose.

“I’m not sure that question is answerable,” he tries to explain.

There’s no way he should have survived that day. He knows that, but remains unsure all these years later why he didn’t die on the side of the road.

His wife says, “He complains about nothing and is a glass half-full guy.”

Tom and JoAnn have been married for 44 years, but more than half of that time could have easily been snuffed out if not for a person who happened to be passing by.

A good Samaritan

On that December day in 1995, a couple of coincidental factors played a part in prolonging Tom Kent’s life. The man who stopped was a Vietnam vet who had been a medic. His efforts to revive kept blood flowing to Kent's brain. Doctors later said that ultimately saved his life.

But what about the phone call? How did he even know how to contact Tom’s wife?

As it turned out, attached to the laces of one of Kent’s running shoes was a tag from one of his previous races. On the back of that tag, JoAnn was listed as the contact person in case of an emergency, along with the house phone number.

That Vietnam medic never wanted any recognition. JoAnn recalls that the man was humble and happy he could help, but he resisted efforts to meet or even to agree to a thank-you lunch.

Do people accidentally, or coincidentally, cross our paths every day? How many times have we all kept going, rather than get involved?

What are the odds that the guy who stopped would be the perfect stranger for that particular moment?

I don’t believe in coincidences myself. We all probably happen upon moments that matter, even though we might not always appreciate the reason for the encounter.

It’s heartwarming to know there are still people among us that care enough to lend a helping hand.