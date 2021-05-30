Peper column: The Lowcountry's victorious PGA

It feels like it’s absolutely necessary to do a little clean-up work on Aisle 4 after last week’s PGA event here in the Lowcountry. Wherever I’ve been the last few days, that’s all anyone wanted to talk about.

There were multiple winners when the sun set on Kiawah Island one week ago today. There was 50-year-old Phil Mickelson, the oldest to ever win a major championship. There was The Ocean Course, which proved to be a worthy opponent for the best golfers in the world. And the greater Charleston area itself, for proving that an event of this magnitude can be staged, though it doesn’t have the massive infrastructure to deal with all the demands such a creature requires. The organizers still managed to pull it off.

Admittedly, it helped that the crowd was probably about a third of what it might have been pre-pandemic. It also helped that the weather was so cooperative, allowing the blimp shots to compliment the picturesque drone aerials, leaving those watching on TV with plans to visit.

It didn’t hurt a bit that the winner, Mickelson, made history. He is a popular player anyway, but to have him win in this fashion, on this stage, at this age — well, it just enlarged the headlines all around the world.

However, there was an additional aspect to his victory that continues to have people talking.

Weight for it

Part of Mickelson’s plan to recommit himself to getting his game better was to get his body better, too. The left-handed golfer has always been a little soft around the middle, but a new diet has changed all that.

Everywhere I went in the last week, I was questioned about his weight loss. I had heard it included a day-and-a-half fast. After a little research, I also learned it involved Ethiopian coffee, Himalayan sea salt and Manuka honey. What’s going on here? Are we playing golf or climbing a mountain?

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Some people told me that once you drink the coffee from these special beans, you just eat when you’re hungry. That’s a fundamental dilemma for me. Why? 'Cause I’m always hungry!

It’s hard to argue with how this blend of various powders, coffee, water and other ingredients decreased the golfer’s waistline. I’m sure I could benefit from a similar regimen, but it would take a monumental adjustment on my end to not eat for a few minutes, much less for 36 hours. The first behavior I’d have to alter on the way to the golf course is stopping at the drive-thru window for a quarter-pounder and fries.

Plus, what would I do with all the pretty extra-large golf shirts that presently hang in my closet? Phil has sponsors to cover such outfit changes.

The week that was

So those are the topics I’ve been chewing-on this week as I pondered a column subject. Like many folks here in the Lowcountry, I was proud of how the tournament made us look. OK, so maybe the crowd got a little overanxious as they sought to get closer and closer to the action on the final hole. The only guy that seemed to really bother was Mickelson’s playing partner.

To the volunteers, nice job. To the greens superintendent and the multitude of area maintenance workers who kept The Ocean Course shiny and sparkling — well done! To the tournament organizers who tweaked previous pitfalls — thumbs up. You all created a championship venue that will make those who attended want to come again.

As I watched on TV during the final round last Sunday, I had mixed emotions. Not about Phil’s victory, or even his weight loss. I could feel even then that because of how everything played out, more and more people will now want to come here.

It made me wish a plane carrying one of those trailing signs would have flown over the course. You may have seen the bumper sticker that carries the same message. It simply says, "WE FULL!"