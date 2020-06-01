So here we are people, the start of June is upon us and I haven’t known what day of the week it’s been for the last two or three months. It feels like the adjustments were subtle, at times, but when looking back, it’s quickly apparent the various changes in day-to-day routines are not so subtle at all.

I received a photo via email recently from Henry Ravenel of the Southeastern Chamber of Commerce. It was taken at an event I had emceed earlier in the year called the West Ashley Restaurant Festival. On that late Sunday afternoon at The Schoolhouse, more than 20 West Ashley restaurants gathered to offer samples of their food.

The place was packed. It was only the second year and already the organizers were wondering if they’d need a larger venue in future years.

It was a terrific community get-together and Mayor John Tecklenburg stopped by to say a few words and join the band for a number. I remember that they played ‘Stand By Me’.

Who knew how prophetic the message of that old '60s favorite would resonate in the coming days?

As I stood just offstage, tapping my feet and bobbing my head, a woman started a rhythmic shuffle my direction. I held out my hand, she extended hers and we soon were fully engaged.

The last dance

A picture of that dancing moment, is what arrived in my inbox recently. It was a momentary glance at an impromptu happening of humanity.

My dancing partner, it turned out, was Kim Akinjobi, the venue director at The Schoolhouse. This was nothing planned. It just happened.

Kim and I found ourselves lost in the beat and the lyrics.

When somebody decides to dance with me, be prepared for a combination of the shag, the swing and the Peper two-step. Kim was unfazed and we looked like we knew exactly what we were doing.

As the song ended, we gave each other an appreciative hug and returned to our respective responsibilities.

This seems to have happened such a long time ago. It was just February, y’all!

But people gathering in tight quarters and laughing and dancing and sampling different foods is an activity no one is remotely comfortable doing these days. And with good reason.

Shake, rattle and roll

We’re all wondering what the future looks like and what will pass for normal down the road. In time, masks and gloves and standing 6 feet apart may become distant memories. We just don’t know any of that yet.

I’m just enough of an optimist to believe some of those days we fondly recall will return.

OK, so maybe we’ll never see another serve-yourself salad bar and even communion elements may only be available as individually wrapped servings. We’ll just add those topics to our "remember when" conversations.

In the meantime, I remain hopeful that the day returns when the music starts and the feet feel the beat, that it’ll feel perfectly appropriate to invite someone to join you on the dance floor.

It’s a natural human expression of a shared experience that can lift spirits and lighten the load of any moment.

We’re gonna get through this, like dance partners — together. As Ben E. King sang in 1961: "No, I won’t be afraid, just as long as you stand by me."