It’s been a quick trip through this month, hasn’t it? Of all the months of the year that I’d prefer to last a little longer, this one’s it. With Thanksgiving coming a little later, there just hasn’t been as much time to cram all the stuff in the stocking.

Have you still managed to do enough to keep you in the mood? We took the grandkids to The Market one night for a festive evening that included Disney and Star Wars characters. Nothing signals the season quite like Chewbacca lighting the Christmas tree!

I also showed the grands the impressive model train display in the lobby of Belmond Charleston Place Hotel. If you take a moment to look at all the detail and craftsmanship that goes into such a project, it’s quite impressive.

There’s something about Christmas and lights, though, that always fascinate me. Whether the lights are wrapped around a Palmetto tree or draped like moss from a giant oak, I’m intrigued by the illumination.

There are a couple of go-to light shows in the area. The Festival of Lights at James Island County Park is a must-see. There are now more than two million lights scattered among 750 displays along a three-mile drive. The reflection of the Ravenel Bridge on the large pond always speaks to me.

In Moncks Corner, Celebrate the Season is their lightsaber at the Old Santee Canal Park. The money raised benefits charities in Berkeley County. I’d say they’re lighting the way on supporting worthy causes.

Don’t pull the plug

Lights for the tree and the house have come a long way since I was a boy. I can remember my dad trying to unravel a string of lights to staple to the front of the house. Remember those bulbs? They were multi-colored, cone-shaped and each one was individually screwed-in to a socket.

Similarly shaped lights were also placed on the tree. Those glass bulbs could really get hot, couldn’t they? I’ve often wondered if that was by design to discourage nosy little boys and girls.

We’ve certainly made some progress in the world of tree lights. There are strings of lights that twinkle or upon command, emit white light or a rainbow of colors. These lights can be plugged-in or operate off batteries, often with a timer.

There are times, after everybody else has gone to bed, I’ll turn off the TV and just look at the tree lights. I suppose it’s a combination of hypnosis and merely letting the mind wander that creates this lighted-tree trance.

Maybe a day will come when we don’t want to bother with all of this, but I hope that day never arrives.

Having a tree and its ornaments and lights always makes what’s taking place in the kitchen smell even better.

Let it shine

As technology and online shopping has made it possible for non-electricians to transform their yards into nightly displays of inflatable reindeer and a fat man in a red suit stuck in a chimney — it’s often fun to ride through different neighborhoods this time of year. (That last sentence was almost as long as this entire month.)

In our den, we have a couple of candles that add a flicker of light, as well as seasonal smells. We also have a few battery operated candles that are turned off and on by a small remote control.

I like all the ambient light. It seems to add texture and feeling.

I also look forward to watching candle-power light up a sanctuary on Christmas Eve. Each little candle contributes to brightening our understanding.

I hope there’s still time for you to participate and enjoy what makes this time of the year so meaningful. Even as rushed as we get, if you take a little time to enjoy the light, it might just give you a better appreciation of what and why we celebrate.

How ‘bout that? There’s still time for illumination and enlightenment.

Merry Christmas.