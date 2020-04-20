I call it the social distance shuffle. You’ve no doubt seen it. It begins when one person inadvertently approaches another and violates the 6-foot barrier. The other partner in this dance immediately begins to backpedal and might even extend the arm. It requires no music, just someone unintentionally violating the proximity perimeter.
Are you familiar with it? It’s possible you’ve been on both sides of this viral cha-cha-cha. It reminds me of the magnets we played with as children when we learned about the properties of reverse polarity. As one gets closer, the other retreats. People aren’t designed to respond that way. Our instincts invite us to get closer to each other, until this way of life found us.
As I write this, we’re hearing daily that better days are approaching. As I see it, these next 3 to 4 weeks may be just as important to remain as vigilant as the previous weeks. More than 90% of the U.S. population is under either a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order. Returning to some semblance of the way we were will not be a light-switch moment.
More than likely, we should expect something along the lines of a dimmer switch.
What will it be?
I’ve been wondering how different conditions will be when we first ease back into normalcy. First of all, we probably need to understand it will still be abnormal.
Will restaurants offer fewer tables with the waiters wearing masks and gloves? Will the ‘Specials of the Day’ be listed on disposable menus?
Will movie theaters require two seats be empty next to each one that’s occupied?
Pro sports teams are floating ideas about playing games in empty stadiums and arenas. As much as we’d all love to watch a few live games again, even this idea seems difficult to pull off unless the players themselves are isolated before and after the contest.
We’re told concerts might not be held for music lovers until 2021. Even then, I wonder if everybody’s temperature will be taken before admission?
There are still many adjustments ahead, even though we’ve all been forced to make so many already.
I’m not sure I’ve watched so much television for such an extended period of time. Some statistics recently from an analytics company revealed that Americans are camped in front of their flat screens in record numbers.
The 11 a.m.-noon hour seems especially popular, with viewership numbers increasing by 43%.
The Classic TV channel is enjoying a resurgence. I watched a Perry Mason rerun recently. I hope this isn’t a spoiler, but he still wins every single case. So does Matlock.
Shall we dance?
So here we are. Governors all around the country are trying to determine when their states will open for business once again. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says, whenever that time comes, “... we can open the spigot, a quarter turn at a time.” Ohio’s Governor Mike Devine declares “... we have to keep the monster down.” And New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warns “... we must get the sequencing right.”
This will definitely be a delicate dance, requiring intricate footwork.
Someday, maybe grandchildren will marvel that concertgoers once allowed complete strangers to lift others above their heads to crowd surf.
In the near future, maybe the tape on the floor at the pharmacy waiting line will have faded that once instructed us to patiently keep our distance.
For the moment, though, we wear our masks, wash our hands and nimbly tip-toe through the social distance shuffle.
There is a song that reminds me of another time that helps me remember where we were, as well as where I hope we’ll return. You all know it. The Beatles introduced it to us and it simply states, “I wanna hold your hand.”