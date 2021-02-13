Peper column: The blessing and the curse of being the firstborn child

As the oldest of four children, there’s always been a certain expectation placed on how I acted or should have performed. It wasn’t always spelled out in so many words. At times, it was specifically pointed out when my father might remind me that I “should know better.”

With two younger brothers and a sister bringing up the caboose, it always felt like it was my job to keep us on the tracks.

Being the first child includes both pluses and minuses. You set the example. You might also be the guinea pig. Many parents seem to use the first child as a test run. After that, do parents start grading on a curve? The restraints and restrictions placed on the firstborn seem a little less confining for each additional sibling.

Do parents learn something along the way? Or are they just tired of enforcing rigid rules that don’t really matter in the long term? There’s no question, every succeeding child has it a little easier than those who blazed that trail before them.

My guess is that no third or fourth child ever buys the argument, though, that their road was easier.

Behavior specialists believe birth order carries with it certain personality predictors. As the first born, all I can recall is that there was an immediate built-in babysitter who worked for free.

Blessing or curse?

There’s a chance someone in your family has probably discussed this topic when we once gathered for reunions or special occasions. Do any of the following traits ring true?

For those born first, they’re often leaders, more cautious and high achievers.

Second-born children are more likely to be team players and relationship-focused.

Last born tend to be more intuitive, risk takers, charming and funnier.

Does that paint the family tree with a broad enough brush?

Now that I think about it, one understood advantage of being the oldest is that you always got the front seat.

As we move through these various life cycles, it’s interesting to watch these dynamics play out with your own children and their children. My head swiveled recently when overhearing my son tell his eldest child, “Well, you should know better.”

Why it matters

Much of this introspection washed over me recently with the death of my mother. She passed after 88 years, and family members gathered for a service in her home state of North Carolina.

It was while preparing reflections to share at her service that it dawned on me that I was now the oldest Peper still living. Again, some of those same feelings of responsibility and setting an example seemed to return to that familiar perch on my shoulders.

As the oldest of four, I’m not the smartest, most successful or even the funniest of our group. I haven’t been the tallest, for that matter, for decades.

Even so, it feels like what I say and how I say it matters to my brothers and sister. Maybe there’s a certain confidence that comes through or a willingness to let me take the lead, ‘cause that’s how mom and dad would have wanted it.

As all of our families figure out how to navigate these pandemic periods of life, we’ll need to lean on each other, even if we’re not all in the same room at the same time.

Sharing the load makes the load lighter. Losing the last parent is never easy, no matter where you fall in the family pecking order.