It was while driving on Bees Ferry Road a few months back, that I provided a moment of personal discovery along with some amusement, it appears, to other motorists. This is a heavily traveled road in West Ashley that serves as a connecting point from U.S. Highway 61 to the McConnell Expressway and U.S. Highway 17.

It was a simple gesture on my part, or so it seemed. Upon spotting a turtle attempting to cross the road, I pulled to the shoulder and gestured to other drivers to stop, as well.

This turtle was essentially straddling the yellow line, apparently headed for a nearby drainage ditch. Who knows how long he’d been on this trip? I innocently believed the hard-shelled reptile would appreciate any assistance I might provide.

As I approached, the head and legs retreated to their designated and specifically designed areas of protection. I picked it up about halfway between the front and the back and took three or four steps in the direction of the ditch.

Suddenly, the head flung from its shell and the neck extended towards my left hand with the mouth wide open. I yelled and dropped the turtle as if it was a hot, lava rock.

No good deed

It must have provided some unexpected laughter to those sitting in their idling vehicles. A few tapped their horns, while a couple more rolled down their windows to offer various words of encouragement while still chuckling.

Not to be outdone, I noticed a small piece of wood in the grass not far from where the turtle and I still blocked traffic. I grabbed the wood and used it to push the turtle out of harm's way.

Traffic moved along while the still smiling motorists rolled up their windows. I assume the turtle eventually got to where he was going, as well.

To the best that I can recall, it’s the closest I ever came to losing a finger.

As for what I learned? I certainly never thought a turtle’s neck was that long! I know now.

In the wild

Through it all, I still marvel at the wildlife at our fingertips in spite of the ever-growing population here in the Lowcountry. This time of year, it is not uncommon to spot an eagle in flight. Deer still feed by the light of oncoming cars, and various birds make pit stops at our backyard feeders.

I always stop to watch a hawk perch high in a tree. What does he see that I can’t? As he leaves, sunlight glistens off the red tail.

If you ever want an even greater appreciation of the various nuances of nature that surround us, pay a visit to the Seewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center in northern Charleston County. Their interpreters deal with birds, bees, wolves and, yes, even turtles.

Since my earlier mentioned encounter, I’ve come to learn that turtles are not especially social. They don’t mind other turtles but tend to keep to themselves. In other words, they "stay in their own shell," so to speak.

Even so, I’ve noticed multiple turtles basking in the sun in close proximity to an alligator. This seems counterintuitive to me, but I’m still learning.

My best guess is that when multiple turtles sun themselves near a gator, they’re thinking one thing. To survive, a turtle doesn’t have to outrun all the other turtles, just the slowest one.

Class is over for the day. You’re welcome.