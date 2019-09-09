The most asked question for the next few days is bound to be: ”So did you stay or did you leave?” Don’t be put off by the inquiry, there’s no right or wrong answer. Most of the time, when somebody asks, be careful, because they probably just want to tell you what they did.
Once again, it appears we dodged another one.
I told a couple different people about a week ago that something felt different about this storm. I didn’t bother to mention it to the family. I felt if they knew I was uneasy, that’s all it would have taken for everybody to head for the hills, or at least to Asheville.
We’ve never left, though my wife swore after Hugo she’d never stay through another one. Time dulls some of those senses. Age also has a tendency to let you forget how much younger and bullet-proof you were then.
I never felt the governor’s evacuation mandate was unwarranted, it just wasn’t meant for me.
I definitely didn’t believe it was necessary to leave for a Category 2 event. Then, the night before, it becomes a Cat 3.
To stay or go
It’s good to know the lane reversals and evacuation plans are at-the-ready. The problems of the past seem to definitely have been remedied. And there are also so many new people now living in the Lowcountry that there’s no frame of reference of what to expect.
The second-guessing game will always be a popular play. But when lives are saved, it’s hard to argue the call.
When I told some folks who just didn’t know what to do, I advised them to do what feels comfortable. The problem is, if you’ve never been forced to deal with sand bags and plywood and generators, there’s no great ‘comfort level’ measuring stick. They don’t sell one of those at Home Depot.
As I spoke with folks looking for direction, I told them that the most aggravating part of one of these events is not necessarily the gusting winds or rising water. It’s the loss of electricity.
Little did I know that just a few days after dropping those words of wisdom, there I was, sitting in my house with no power for more than 15 hours.
Just to add a little extra ingredient to the aggravation quotient, I also had no cell service.
All I could do was watch the wind and rain from the den windows. I also took a moment to look at my neighbor’s yard. It seemed like the right thing to do — since they left town.
Spaghetti models
As advanced as the tracking technology has become, these storms still seem to possess a mind of their own. We all seem to live our lives this time of year in our own cone of uncertainty.
Continue to pray for the folks in the Bahamas. Many families there are still missing loved ones. Further up our coast, fellow Carolinians are dealing with another September to remember.
I’m thankful that my biggest chore after Dorian’s departure was to clean up.
If I had left, I would still have to clean up. By staying, I got a head start on that. I also got to spend many hours sitting in the dark wondering what I would write about this week.