The virus continues to dominate the headlines as health officials battle a disease they can not see. In addition to all the lives that have been lost, there’s the additional strain of losing a job.
Many Americans are staying at home, trying to follow the rules while protecting their families. It’s not easy to hear that your job is considered non-essential. For the millions who work from paycheck to paycheck, that job is very essential.
Trying to figure out how to make yourself useful led one Lowcountry resident to just put himself out there. “You can only watch so much Netflix or wash your dog so many times,” says Johnathan White, 32, an out-of-work opera singer. White spent what he describes as “...an elusive eight years at the College of Charleston,” before getting his degree in 2012.
During those years, he would work various jobs around town. No matter whether he worked in the market or in a hotel, his employers would always encourage him to do one common thing—sing to the customers.
Two years after college, he married his wife, Andrea, whom he met on campus and who was also studying music. Jonathan landed a job with Opera Carolina in Charlotte. Andrea taught music at Porter-Gaud and Charleston Southern University.
When the coronavirus started to spread, concert dates were cancelled. At that point, about five weeks ago, Johnathan decided to move to Charleston so he could “...bother my wife full time.” He also decided he needed to do something else.
Striking a chord
A parent of one of Andrea’s students wondered if Johnathan would care to sing to the child’s grandparents, who were quarantined at a retirement facility on Daniel Island. Johnathan was immediately interested. “This would give them something to do, and I really needed something to do.”
White chose some songs, lined-up the musical tracks on his computer and grabbed a microphone and amplifier.
Notices were sent to the various retired residents to come to their balconies or porches for what Johnathan calls a quaraconcert.
The music began to float across the complex and White’s clear tenor voice brought cheers and tears to those who often wonder if anybody knows they’re there.
The songs are not randomly chosen, but purposely selected with the hope that the music will connect.
Since that first performance, White has done three others at area apartment complexes, plus, one more in Charlotte. “I just want to put a smile on somebody’s face,” says White.
Vincero, Vincero
This traveling troubadour knows opera is not everybody’s first choice in music. He selects songs, though, that he believes people will know or will be somewhat familiar. “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is intentionally included so people in their various stages of isolation don’t feel lonely.
If somebody figures out that Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now or Never” is the same tune as “ ‘O Sole Mio”, that’s even better.
When he finishes, people will applaud and thank him from their respective doorways or rocking chairs. When he’s told he was great and they enjoyed his singing, he’ll reply, “You’re helping me, too, it makes me feel useful.”
One standard White always includes is the aria “Nessun Dorma.” I don’t understand a single word of Italian, but this song makes me tear-up every time I hear it. Maybe it’s the sheer emotion of the singer or perhaps the manner in which the music builds to such a climactic crescendo at the end.
Out of nothing but basic curiosity, I researched the translation. The last three words of that song - Vincero, Vincero, Vincero - essentially means We will win! We will win! We will win!
That’s the ultimate outcome I know we all hope and pray for with this pandemic. I thank people like Johnathan and Andrea White for striking the right notes that lift people’s spirits.