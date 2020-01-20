It was just a few weeks ago, during the holidays, that I mentioned to my wife I’d been shopping in the mall. Her immediate reply was, “The mall? I don’t think I’ve been to a mall in years!” My immediate thought was that I had immediately exposed my Neanderthal nature. I also received a quick understanding as to why I had not needed to wait in line to make a single purchase.

Online shopping has become a major component to how we consumers consume. I’ve been a little reluctant to embrace the idea of electronic commerce. It’s not necessarily out of fear of identity theft. I think it’s because I actually enjoy seeing and trying on what I’m getting.

The interaction with the sales person and determining if it looks satisfactory in the mirror are all part of the experience to me.

I understand the convenience, though, and the fact that somebody can make a purchase at 2 a.m. in their pajamas. Now that I think about it, I’m pretty sure I saw somebody in the mall wearing their pajamas.

Credit or debit

I’ve dipped my toes into the waters of e-commerce. It’s been mildly beneficial but not altogether satisfying. For instance, when trying to buy some pants recently, the options available in the style I was seeking didn’t match my waist or inseam. In addition, I know from years of experience that sometimes the material can make a difference.

I also should know that you probably shouldn’t buy pants this soon after the holidays.

Anyway, the first pair of pants arrived and they’re a little too long. Throwing them in the wash hoping they might shrink a little was flawed thinking. I decide to order a different material on a second pair. Upon arrival, the length was fine but the waist was too tight. Now I have two new pairs of pants and neither one is to my liking.

In a store, I would have never pulled the trigger on either one.

The pair I’ve already worn, I’m stuck with. The other, I know, I could probably send’em back, but that’s a hassle, too.

All of a sudden, this whole convenience shopping idea has become — inconvenient.

Many happy returns

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Maybe the answer is to buy only items online you’re absolutely sure will suit you. What’s the fun in that?

We all look for bargains and good deals. We all prefer not to look through a pile of disheveled items already turned upside down by other shoppers.

But I like the contact with the salesperson. I don’t mind the back-and-forth conversation or suggestions on where something might be found.

I’m aware that there are pitfalls to shopping online when thieves steal your personal information. The cyber world is full of those looking to take advantage of others. I’ve also been made aware that one should use a credit card and not a debit card in such transactions. So I’m still learning as I go about the costs and benefits of electronic shopping.

We’re also warned to be more creative with our passwords. I’ve been rather clever, I think, in concocting unique words and phrases for that purpose. Not so good, however, at remembering all of them.

For those of you savvy shoppers who confidently await the arrival of the delivery truck to your front door, congratulations and continued good luck. For the rest of us, we’ll get there in due time.

Some of you, however, may already have a solution for my concerns. I’d prefer you not suggest in the future I only order sweat pants.