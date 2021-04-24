Peper column: Shake on it?

It was while sitting in my car, waiting to receive my second vaccination, that my mind began to wonder what all our lives would look like when COVID-19 was in the rearview mirror.

To begin with, my thoughts and mind wander to a variety of topics on most days. I wouldn’t want you to think this was a monumental occurrence. But I do have a tendency to regularly drift and bob, much like a float on a fishing line. Every once in a while, I get a bite.

What I wondered most about on this sunny afternoon after progressing through the various checkpoints and confirming my identity was when and if we’ll ever be comfortable again with handshakes and hugs.

There was a time I’d never think twice about shaking somebody’s hand. Did you? Before COVID-19, I enjoyed a good hug. I’d even been told I was a good hugger. OK, I admit that might sound a little creepy, but we humans are wired for contact.

Handshakes have always been a point of connection. The mere act of a firm shake and a look in the eye provided a human touch.

Do you think we’ll ever return to those hugs or handshakes when we greet each other?

Fist bumps, elbow taps, head nods and the air kiss are weak substitutes. I understand why we’ve had to employ them, but for me, they’re all tough to wrap your arms around.

Good hands people

Granted, the eyes are the window to the soul, but our hands also tell people something about us. My wife is always telling me my hands look old and weathered. She’s constantly shoving a tube of moisturizing cream my way. I use it to make her feel better, but I spend a lot of time outside. My hands look that way for two reasons: I’m old and weathered.

Hands can be calloused, dry, soft, cracked or smooth. Some are bony, some meaty.

I’ve seen a few people who can’t talk without using their hands. Tie those hands behind their back and they’d have considerable trouble expressing themselves.

References to the hand pepper our daily conversations. Ever made an off-handed comment? There’s always that guy glad-handing his way around the room. Gotta hand it to him. Is she even-handed in her assessments? They won the event hands down. When something breaks, who do we call — the handyman.

I heard Dr. Anthony Fauci say about a year ago that he didn’t think we should ever shake hands, ever again. I hope he’ll revisit that opinion. At the moment, he has his hands full. In my mind, Fauci is the Cool Hand Luke of the pandemic prison.

While playing golf recently, at the end of the round, we all extended our putters and touched the others. It was a cordial gesture, but lacked the warmth of the customary handshake. We continue to navigate the hands-free zone.

Injection rejection

Meanwhile, let’s return to where this wandering journey started, as I progressed through the vaccination line. Upon receiving your second shot, could you hardly wait to tell somebody? Was there some urgency to reveal your vaccine status?

There might be a few folks reluctant to share that information. Why? For these many, long months, it’s been the best built-in excuse going for declining opportunities to be around other people. A few others who have been working from home may be concerned their employer will require them to return to the office once a second injection is revealed.

Isn’t it encouraging that these quirky thoughts are even now part of our COVID-19 considerations? It’s been quite the experience. Sort of like figuring out how to land the plane after we’re already in the air.

We’re not there yet. Who knows what normal will eventually resemble.

At the moment, we’re resigned to play, "I’ll show you my vaccination card if you show me yours."

In the meantime, 'till we reach the finish line, it’s all hands on deck. Shake on it?