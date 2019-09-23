As I backed out of the driveway recently, an unwelcome notification appeared on my dashboard. This little light can mess your day up, because it can mean so many different things. It’s the ever-popular check engine light that vehicles now come programmed with to tell the driver something’s not as it should be under the hood.
Some auto parts stores actually offer free diagnostic readings, but even then, the little hand-held devices are often capable of only rendering a variety of engine codes that might be the reason the engine needs to be checked. You leave the parking lot more confused than when you entered.
I’ve always enjoyed cars, but have never truly owned a shiny, factory-fresh, just-off-the-assembly line new car. Mine have always been owned by somebody else before I sat behind the wheel. I once purchased an aerosol can of new car fragrance. It wasn’t quite the same.
As a life-long used car guy, you become accustomed to repair needs. I must say, though, you never become comfortable when the check engine light pays another visit.
For some reason, this most recent occurrence, prompted me to wonder something else. Have we lost all of our shade tree mechanics?
Mr. Fix-It
Are you familiar with that term — shade tree mechanic? I think they’re a vanishing breed. It’s somebody who performs automotive repairs with minimal equipment in an irregular setting.
In simpler times, people with knowledge and wrenches would be willing to crawl under a car to perform certain repairs in your driveway or under the shade of a nearby tree. Unfortunately, technology no longer permits that. Tasks such as changing the oil, replacing the battery or tackling a brake job are not simply approached. Once you raise the hood these days, familiarity with electronics, sensors and software are more necessary than wrenches, bolts and pulleys.
In an effort to make our vehicles more efficient and productive, they’re also now more complex. I’m hardly a Mr. Goodwrench, but you’ve got to be rather careful just replacing the battery these days. It might require rebooting the entire system once you’ve tightened the terminal connections.
The last thing you want to do is add another problem, one that you caused.
Diagnostic driving
I suppose progress always comes with a price. I’ve always appreciated a nice handling car with comfortable seats and a good radio. I actually am one of those people who enjoy driving.
I also appreciated those people who possessed a willingness to give you a hand when it was necessary to pop the hood.
Our vehicles become more sophisticated with every model year. When you do raise the hood these days, it can be a little challenging to find a dipstick or the power steering reservoir.
I guess I’ll just say a general thanks to all those who have helped me keep my cars running through the years. I think there are still sympathetic souls out there who are willing to help, but these days, there’s only so much they can do.
To all the shade tree mechanics who once crawled on their backs to reach a defective part, we miss you.
These days, it looks like we’re all along for the ride.