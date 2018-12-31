As I attempted to walk through my garage recently, my brain received an urgent but familiar message regarding a possible New Year’s resolution: Why not purge and merge some of this stuff?
My two-car garage has, over a period of time, become a storage warehouse.
Old tools, used golf balls, empty spray bottles and assorted boxes containing who knows what have gradually overtaken the space. And that’s just the stuff I can see.
The workbench is cluttered with a variety of loose items from prior projects. The pegboard that once proudly displayed assorted screwdrivers, hammers and vice grips is about to collapse from its overloaded weight.
The best part of this dysfunctional area is that, thankfully, both garage doors are still able to close. This effectively shields the outside world from being exposed to my mess — except when I leave or return.
Gotta start somewhere
We all enter 2019 with grand plans. Most of our goals involve improving or eliminating various parts of our lives that we believe we can control. The first of the year seems to be the perfect time for such do-overs. It’s a fresh start, a clean slate, a new beginning — you know the jargon.
Who doesn’t want to lose a quick 10 to 20 pounds or start training for an endurance run or set aside some money each paycheck for an Alaskan cruise?
Me? I’d be happy just to see my garage floor.
Psychologists tell us the key to keeping a New Year’s resolution is not to be too broad. Be specific and be realistic.
We could all probably benefit a little by pulling back on our need to post so many insignificant parts of our lives on social media. That might result in some recaptured time, as well.
A lot of people feel like they eat out too much. Changing this habit figures to result in a healthier pocketbook and body.
Maybe your resolution is to not text or answer your phone when eating dinner with your spouse or good friend.
Those are just three minor changes, but very specific and realistic opportunities to gain more time for ourselves and each other.
Back to our regularly scheduled program
As I was saying, I’m giving serious consideration to a major garage transformation. This, of course, merely opens the door to similar needs for such purges in my closet, dresser drawers and the attic. This might be exactly where "specific" and "realistic" go their separate ways.
When I take an honest inventory of what comprises most of my clutter, it falls under the “it might be worth something one day” category. The problem is very little of it is worth anything right now.
I’ve tried to unload some of the power tools and old golf clubs. They both share the same, sad legacy ... they represent old technology. Even pawnshops turn up their noses.
Is the word "garage" just French for "just toss it over there?"
If I don’t get to this project in the next couple months, I could always ask Santa for a garage makeover.
Better yet, maybe I should stick to the realistic side of life and tackle something much more attainable.
Let’s shelve the garage idea for the moment. The best use of my time might be to clean out my sock drawer.
Happy New Year!