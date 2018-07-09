Peper column: Seeking solutions from songs
There’s a current song receiving play on both country and pop radio these days that advises “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be.” The melody and the message simply suggest that whatever might happen in this relationship will work out, if it’s supposed to work out.
How many of us spend far too much time worrying about things we can’t control? Does it ever help?
There’s nothing wrong with being maturely concerned. We’re actually probably hard-wired with that coping mechanism in order to survive. But worrying about things doesn’t prevent them from happening. To paraphrase a bumper sticker — stuff happens. Most of you have probably quoted a variation of that saying.
I’ve heard some folks say they want to worry about somebody to show that they care. There are better ways to communicate that concern with more personal gestures.
Life comes at us sometimes. None of us is immune to setbacks or unexpected curves in the road.
Carrying the worry baggage
We all carry pieces of worry baggage. Some may possess smaller pieces of the popular collection, but we all carry some of it.
At times, anxiety about a loved one or a circumstance creates a natural tendency to worry. Sometimes, these coincidental calamities cause us to immediately play the "why me?" card.
Recently, in the same eight-day period, the tax refund check arrived just ahead of the upstairs air-conditioning unit conking out. Just to make sure we were paying attention, two days later, my car’s computer crashed and the repair shop said it needed to be replaced.
Either one of those repairs would be significant. Those two at the same time? A flag for piling-on should have been thrown.
Even with my personal concerns, it doesn’t take but a few minutes of watching a national news broadcast to realize fires, floods, erupting volcanoes and separated children are all much more important matters.
Speaking words of wisdom
The song I referenced at the beginning reminds me of other songs with similar themes. The Beatles told us in the sixties to “Let It Be.” Before that, and why this song echoes through my empty head I do not know, but Doris Day suggested “Que Sera Sera”. Whatever will be, will be.
Three different melodies with essentially the same message.
We’re encouraged to take life as it comes. I don’t think it’s quite as simplistic as a popular song in the '80s that told us “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” That particular approach might only be best heard if your head’s buried in the sand.
If it’s impossible to get through a tough stretch without picking up a piece of worry baggage, then select a small piece. And when that source of concern is no longer necessary, let it go or — just let it be.
