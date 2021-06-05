Peper column: Reuniting with the Class of 1970

By the time you read this I will have attended — wait for it: my 50th high school reunion. That’s right. The North Charleston High School Class of 1970 reunited this weekend after COVID-19 postponed last June’s rendezvous.

Once you get past the feeling of wondering how many people you’ll recognize, it’s somewhat comforting to know you can socialize with people you haven’t seen in 50 years because, after all, we’ve all been fully vaccinated.

Some people often consider their high school years the best years of their life. Some feel exactly the opposite. It was such a very short period of time it probably contained some memorable moments, but most likely pales to so much of what has been experienced since then.

I hope nobody says, “You haven’t changed a bit.” We all know that’s just not true. It’s nice to hear, but it immediately crushes whatever credibility that person might possess.

There are certain to be long walks down memory lane. Some of us will have some recall, others will smile and probably just think, “If you say so.”

There are definitely teachers and coaches that I came to realize impacted my life. My English teacher, Dot White, definitely created a love of the language that I fully embraced as I matured as both a broadcaster and columnist.

My basketball coach, Bill Runey, instilled a desire to win in me that still remains. Our teams were always smaller but seemed to fight a little harder.

I have found myself thinking of both of those now-deceased mentors who played a part in molding me in those formative years.

Glory days

In the weeks leading up to this reunion, I’ve participated in various Zoom meetings. Prior to the pandemic, our organizing committee met near the old high school to eat a hamburger and divvy-up some of the responsibilities. The group includes ministers, corporate administrators, former school board members, teachers, city managers, coaches and one old sportscaster.

To watch these people, who mostly grew-up around Park Circle, throw their energy and passion into this project was uplifting. They were smart and strategic and thoughtful.

I was asked to supply a letter jacket for the memorabilia table. As I looked at it recently, I was reminded of how proud it made me feel to wear those blue and gold colors of the then-North Charleston Blue Devils. It also reminded me of how small I was as a teenager. The jacket looks like it would fit my 11-year-old grandson.

The music for the evening includes a playlist that includes The Beatles, The Beach Boys and The Temptations. It was the soundtrack of our youth. How I still know the words to all those songs I’ll never know.

In the past, I’ve written about making friends with the lunchroom ladies. They always took care of me and usually slipped me an extra cinnamon roll.

Some of my experiences driving a school bus have also been detailed in this space. I still marvel that we were deemed trustworthy enough to deliver that precious cargo, though we were only 17 and 18 years old ourselves.

I remember you

Some people cringe at the very thought of attending such a reunion. I understand why the 10- or 20-year reunions are objectionable. Maybe the judgments are too frequent and the resentments too fresh?

But at this age? Who cares who made a lot of money or who still looks good? All the guys have stomachs that are expanding and hair that is falling out. All the ladies look like grandmas because, well, they are.

A 50th reunion figures to be lacking in pretense. We’re all past the point of wondering what our lives will look like. Most of those images are in the rearview mirror.

Even so, here’s hoping that by the time you read this, I will be thinking about how good it was to see somebody that I sat beside in typing class or shared responsibilities with on the yearbook staff. We’ll also honor the 17 members of the Class of ‘70 who are no longer with us.

Life those days seemed so much simpler. There were rules against short skirts and guys not wearing socks. Occasionally, a fight might happen after school, but conflict resolution certainly never involved a gun.

Those years also included assassinations and civil unrest. Our country was going through some growing pains of its own.

All in all, I’m happy to have come along when I did, not that any of us really gets to choose. While those years only slightly impacted the ultimate product, those days spent in high school on Montague Avenue created a path for all of us to explore our futures.