These past few months — or has it been years — we’ve all been forced to reflect and re-examine our surroundings and circumstances. Nothing feels normal anymore. Every movement or decision seems to be cloaked, or masked, with a consideration that once upon a time wouldn’t have received a second thought.

Naturally, when routines change along with uncomfortable rules, recommendations and mandates, we often take a quick exit in search of the good ol’ days. I have found myself on that detour lately. The excursion down memory lane might have some diversionary value, but if you allow yourself the luxury, there just might also be some pit stops that make you smile.

One thing’s for sure, I don’t believe there’s any likelihood that 2020 will ever be included in any future generation’s good old days list.

There’s a chance, hopefully next year about this time, that we’ll be able to look back and say, “Remember having your temperature taken, or only restaurant food was available for takeout, or no school?”

Let’s take a break from those realities and let the mind wander as we huddle-up in this space today. I’ll start.

Those were the days

Since it’s summer, some of the recall centers around things I remember during this hot and humid period growing up in the South.

Ever had homemade ice cream? If you didn’t take your time eating it, the sharp pain known as brain freeze would send a memorable warning.

Ever just spread-out some newspapers on a picnic table in order to cut-up a watermelon? As we spit the seeds, the juice would basically run down our forearms and drip from the elbows.

Long before fancy, propane grills came along, cooking out required an ability to get the charcoal just right. The smell of lighter fluid seemed to accompany a charred burger.

Anybody ever attached a baseball card with a clothespin to your bicycle spokes? It immediately transformed your two-wheeler into a noise-making hot rod.

One of my favorite places to visit, both as a child and as an adult, are the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina. Just thinking about those clear, cold mountain streams still makes me shiver. But I still want to dip my toes in the rushing water.

How ‘bout the first night of a sunburned back? There were no great remedies as I recall. Just a restless, long night of tossing in bed trying to sleep.

Back to reality

Depending on where you grew up, there are memories you probably also cherish.

Ever try to catch lightning bugs and put ’em in a jar?

Tossing horseshoes with my brothers in a homemade pit in our backyard until it was too dark to see was always fun. Nothing like having one of those steel chunks ricochet off your ankle.

Unfortunately, as good as some of those days were for some of us, they weren’t all that good for all of us.

As I look at the civil unrest in our country today, I remain hopeful that we’ll eventually come together and realize we’re much stronger as a nation when we’re all pulling in the same direction. But we can’t just pull to accommodate our own self interests. Somehow, despite the noise and rhetoric, we have to find ways to work and live with each other.

Maybe those good ol’ days weren’t really "that" good after all. Maybe the days ahead won’t ever measure up to our fading memories.

If we respect each other, though, and understand change still requires a patient, loving spirit that demands we all receive a fair chance, then the days ahead won’t just be good, they’ll be better.