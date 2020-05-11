Peper column: Remembering Mom today, even if you can't be with her

It was when I was 10 or 11, it was a school morning and I was throwing up in the bathroom. My mom stuck her head in the door, observed the circumstances, then said, “Warren, the bus is coming up the street, hurry up or you’ll miss it.”

We laughed about that many years later, but at the time, it seemed very unsympathetic.

What I didn’t know was that I never missed a day of school until the seventh grade. Apparently, my mom was very aware — and responsible — for my perfect attendance.

She was the daughter of a sharecropping tobacco farmer from eastern North Carolina. She was the only daughter, with four brothers.

My dad passed away 10 years ago. He died with Alzheimer’s and my mother protected and cared for him — never left his side. What’s sad now is that she, too, is fighting dementia and related memory issues.

It’s odd, my dad was the one who was so personable and outgoing, but it was my mom who was often at his elbow, reminding him of somebody’s name. Now, sometimes she struggles to identify or acknowledge her own children.

She still likes to laugh, though. That was something that was always available in large quantities in our house.

Moms always know

As we celebrate moms today, it’ll be yet another different occasion than we’ve ever seen before. The reason to celebrate, though, is as important as it’s ever been. My mother and late mother-in-law both worked outside the home most of their adult lives. I never quite understood the term 'working mother.' It seemed redundant.

A recent quote I saw said “Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are.”

I was the oldest of four children. I don’t know how my mom took me to so many games and practices, always knew where the uniform or ball was that I couldn’t find, checked my homework and still had the patience and energy to do those very same things for my brothers and sister.

Do moms just have more than 24 hours in their days?

Immediate recall

The frustration in not remembering is apparent when my mom can’t put a name to a face or a moment to a memory. My sister runs the interference and often answers questions my mother can’t immediately recall. Sometimes, mom will come up with an answer to a question that might have been asked ten or twenty minutes earlier. I don’t mind that, it shows me she’s still battling and hasn’t given up.

The Peper sense of humor is still firmly entrenched, though. Our entire clan still enjoys laughing at ourselves and with each other. Knowing that part of her brain is still stimulated is somehow gratifying, even though other aspects of engagement seem so sad and unfair.

Mom will get the flowers I sent today, in Virginia, where she lives with my sister. On her nightstand, she keeps a folder of my columns, which I’m told she often reads out loud.

Each time she reads one, it’s a new and fresh experience.

Some of you may not get to personally interact with your mothers today. Again, all of our lives are different this year.

I suppose it really doesn’t matter if my mom remembers everything, as long as I do.