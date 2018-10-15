Are you a list-maker? Do you create a regular list of things to do that allows you to productively spend your time effectively and efficiently?
My dad used to keep a pen and pad in his car. He’d leave the house with his list for the day. I clearly remember his distinctive hand writing on those pieces of paper.
Long before our dashboards became accessorized with holders and magnetic mounts to display our phones and GPS devices, my father figured out his own personal method of completing his day. To the best of my memory, his to-do list was attached to a paper clip shaped in the form of an S-hook and attached to the vehicle’s AC vent.
As he filled his daily ministerial duties of visiting the sick and attending meetings or counseling members of the congregation, those tasks would be crossed-off the list. Sprinkled in and around the job duties might also be a few parental reminders about a school function or a ballgame.
I’ve only recently started making such to-do lists myself. We all struggle with getting stuff done and such a list seems to bring order to the confusion of remembering what to do and when to do it.
Most of my lists are constructed on my days off. Does that sound odd? That’s the day I set aside for chores and personal errands that can’t be accomplished during a normal work day.
Just because you have a list doesn’t mean all tasks are completed. But having a plan seems to relieve the anxiety.
Things to do
In looking at one of my lists recently, it was hardly a road map for world peace. It included six to eight specific destinations and tasks I needed to complete so that I could eventually play golf. On the list, it simply said:
pharmacy, cleaners, bank, water plants, haircut, car wash.
Interestingly enough, I didn’t bother write down "play golf." I knew that was going to get done. The challenge was to tackle all the other stuff so that I could provide a full report later that evening as to my worthiness as an effective grown person.
One by one, I knocked-out those items on the list. I didn’t number them in order of priority, but I mentally arranged the stops in my head that allowed for time management and fuel economy. There’s also an outside chance I made an unscheduled stop for a Diet cherry Coke at a nearby drive-thru window. It’s important to build-in some flexibility when tackling the list.
Some days, one of the tasks I assign myself is to write this column. To be honest, I know I need to do it and hardly need to be reminded, but I put it on the list primarily because it gives me something additional to cross-off.
According to reports, there are apps for this. But to me, the pen and paper approach is much more satisfying.
I know some folks who use those popular sticky notes for such matters. I’m not a fan of that approach, besides, you’re just as likely to find one of those notes stuck to the bottom or your shoe.
Getting stuff done
Psychologists tell us we’re all more productive if we write things down that need to be done. That doesn’t mean, though, that we scribble it on the palm of our hands or on a Styrofoam cup.
The list provides structure and proof of achievement. I appreciate that our smart phones and tablets offer programs that are designed for this purpose. But when those mundane trips to the cleaners or the pharmacy are completed, you can’t ball up that personal device and toss it in the garbage.
There are some people who constantly jot down notes or reminders on business cards or napkins. How many of us eventually find these priceless pieces of information in the pockets of a warmer jacket in January?
Gotta create a to-do list folks. It keeps us organized in an increasingly frenetic world. The list provides a little order and direction for all of us as we try to effectively navigate our days.
If you’ll allow one final thought before you start to organize your day. Don’t get so consumed with all the tasks you intend to accomplish that you forget one thing. ... Where did I put that list!
