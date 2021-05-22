Peper column: Patching the hole

There are extra Pepers in the Lowcountry this weekend. It has nothing to do with the PGA event making its long-awaited stop at breezy and humid Kiawah Island. No, it's that family members are paying a visit just because they can.

Isn’t that finally a welcome option?

Aside from a brief gathering for my mother’s funeral in February, this will be the first time to see some in-laws (and out-laws) in a long time.

We’re all vaccinated. It’ll be great to just hug and hang with each other. The laughs won’t be muffled by masks and we can just enjoy each other’s company without constantly wondering if all hands have been washed and all necessary touch-points have been disinfected.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

It’s been interesting to observe how many spectators at the golf tournament this week were mask-less. It’s a true indicator of progress and turning the corner. By contrast, in Charlotte at the pro golf event two weeks ago, crowds were reduced and masks were ever present.

Though tournament officials initially indicated only 10,000 spectators would be granted access, it looked like a lot more tickets were sold. I don’t fault that extra effort. Conditions are different, circumstances are better. Well, most of them.

There have still been some long lines of traffic. But when there’s only one way in and one way out, that’s gonna happen.

'Hole in the World'

While listening to some Eagles music recently, I heard a song written to commemorate 9/11. The title was "There’s a Hole in the World Tonight." It speaks to the loss and damage of that day and how much we would all need each other as we sought to cope with the death and destruction.

The line that always makes me swallow a little harder is, “There’s a hole in the world tonight, don’t let there be a hole in the world tomorrow.”

It causes me to wonder how we’ll eventually emerge from our experiences these last 12 to 14 months.

We all want to celebrate, hug each other and give hearty handshakes. Let’s also remember those families who are missing loved ones and have empty chairs at the dinner table. Their memories of COVID-19 might be considerably different than yours. Respect that.

It’s terrific that we can gather outside again for a golf tournament. The cheers elevate our spirits. Just being together is an uplifting tonic that makes us feel human again.

Seeing somebody smile can immediately brighten a moment. A good hug can warm the soul with vibes that immediately send signals of hope and assurance throughout the body.

Remembering where we’ve been

Upon opening my glove compartment recently, a variety of face masks tumbled out, much like a pile of laundry. There were enough disposable masks stashed away to wallpaper a small room. Hmm, now there’s a DIY project I’ve yet to entertain. As for the mask used during Halloween or the one featuring candy canes during the holidays, not too sure what to do with them?

What the nation or even other parts of the world will witness via television this afternoon is a state and a country in recovery. Seeing people coming out of the darkness into the bright sunshine of a Lowcountry afternoon signals a return to who we once were. Don’t underestimate the impact.

Those cheers today might sound even louder than usual. The smiles on maskless faces tell those watching that vaccinations, quarantines, social distancing, hand-washing, virtual classrooms — it all made a difference.

Our society still has some homework to do on how we treat each other. Our own city is not immune to those social ills.

On a day like today, though, maybe the PGA event will serve as a beacon that better days are ahead.

This virus definitely left a hole in our country. As the song encourages us, though, don’t let there be a hole in the world tomorrow.