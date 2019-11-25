It was the biggest turkey leg I’d ever seen. It quite possibly is my earliest memory as a child. I was 5 years old, my dad was stationed at Camp Pendleton and the family was eating a Thanksgiving meal in the mess hall.

My mother would have been holding my brother, Steve, who was just a year old. My other brother, Bob, was 3 and my father was ushering his young family down the cafeteria-style line. The trays were slowly sliding past all the various food options just above my sight line.

I have no recall of anything else I saw that Thanksgiving day in 1957. For some reason, I still remember that turkey leg.

It’s funny how some of those random memories are burned into our memory banks. I suppose we shouldn’t really speak of burned topics at this time of year. It might force some folks to recall a meal that didn’t quite measure up.

As a matter of fact, there’s a dedicated national hotline for panicking cooks who aren’t sure what to do when the main dish is ruined and the clock is ticking.

A pinch of this

Good cooks don’t get enough credit. My wife’s abilities in the kitchen are outstanding. Our grown children still request her fried chicken or roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy. At this time of year, her sweet cornbread dressing is a meal unto itself.

None of us probably appreciate what it takes to make a Thanksgiving meal work, until later in life.

Both my mother and mother-in-law owned a red-and-white checkered Better Homes and Gardens Cook Book, but I never saw either one of them consulting it.

Some 267 million turkeys are sold in the U.S. each year. Some families, I’m told, don’t mess with the big bird and prefer options that include lasagna, salmon or beef tenderloin. I certainly like all of those dishes, but it would feel un-American not to have turkey and the trimmings Thursday.

By the way, when you gather with the in-laws and outlaws for the big feast, there are a couple of observations that probably should not be stated. Don’t say, “how many rolls have you had?” Or “I can’t believe you’re having seconds.”

You can thank me later.

What’s a giblet?

If you’ve ever been to Disney World, you’ve, no doubt, seen your share of gigantic turkey legs. These genetically engineered, roasted drum sticks weigh more than a pound. I’m convinced the folks at Disney crossbred a turkey with an ostrich somewhere in the Magic Kingdom.

The turkey leg of my childhood wasn’t nearly that big, but to my 5-year-old eyes — it was.

The only other turkey leg with which I had a close encounter occurred just a few years ago. I was doing a television live shot at the fair. As I was reporting from the midway, I noticed a young lady approaching with a turkey leg. I asked her if I could have a bite. She said yes, so I did.

In my earpiece, the control room was laughing and clearly enjoying the moment. I thanked the woman for sharing and she was on her way.

I bet, you too, have a Thanksgiving moment worth remembering if you allow yourself such time for reflection. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a childhood recollection that goes as far back as mine.

If you think of something between now and Thursday, share it with others around the table. It might give you, let’s say, a leg up on what the day really means.