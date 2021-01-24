Peper column: New president will lead by example with empathy

For a couple of days, the wheels were turning with question marks about the topic for this week’s column. By the time this would be available for consumption, so many others would have already commented or offered insights and opinions regarding the inauguration. What more could I possibly add?

An admirable quality of our new president, in my opinion, is wrapped-up in one word: empathy. I rarely dip my apolitical toe into such conversations, but this character enhancer deserves recognition and commentary. It’s one thing to feel sympathy, but having empathy takes that emotion to a different level.

The easy column would be to cavalierly pronounce goodbye and good riddance to the man who held the office the past four years. There will be plenty others trumpeting that story.

My take, while maybe not original, simply rests in Joe Biden being the right man at the right time. Those feelings were further cemented when listening to the 46th president’s inauguration speech.

His very first act was to invite the small crowd and the entire nation to close their eyes for a silent prayer for those who had lost their lives, as well as those left behind due to the pandemic.

I needed to look no further for the empathy this newly elected leader possessed. It was on full display as much as the bunting on the Capitol balconies.

History and hope

President Biden repeatedly drove home a desire to bring unity to a blue and red electorate. “Show respect to each other, listen to each other,” the president challenged. “I will be a president for all Americans.”

Later in the speech, Biden described that we’re facing “ ... an uncivil war, where red is against blue, rural against urban and conservative against liberal.” The speech struck a tone, a needed one. In the end, though, it really comes down to how many Americans will give him a chance or become tone-deaf to any such message.

For a while, many in this country have looked to see who is saying something before deciding to care about what is being said.

Other presidents have used verbal imagery about points of light or a shining city on a hill to inspire citizens to seize the moment. Our new president would prefer more specific symbolism. For my money, the best line of the speech appeared as President Biden challenged the U.S. not to “ ... lead as an example of power, but by the power of our example.”

The world is watching us. If we don’t come together, there’s little reason other countries will care what our symbols mean.

Decency and dignity

Though simple enough, those two words are certainly laudable goals. They almost sound like words parents would throw around just after the "please and thank-yous." Being decent to one another and treating those with whom you disagree, with dignity, should be a basic rule of engagement.

After a day of speeches, photo-ops and a walk down Constitution Avenue, upon entering The White House, President Biden addressed his staff. He delivered a rather blunt message when expressing the importance of how he wanted them to treat each other. “I won’t tolerate disrespect,” was his warning.

How will all of this come out in the wash? At the least, the new administration deserves a chance. This republic has survived the Civil War, the Great Depression, the attacks of 9/11 and we’re still fighting the pandemic. We’ve got to pull in the same direction to eventually survive the virus.

How can an empathetic president make a difference? Empathy allows someone to understand and share the feelings of another. In order to come together, we can benefit from that example.

It’s been a while since we looked at each other with decency and dignity. Isn’t our country worth giving it a shot?