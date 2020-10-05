It was 1977. Eleven-year-old Ronnie Richter Jr., was caddying for his father in the City Amateur at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Faced with a 10-footer for birdie on the third playoff hole, the elder Richter rolled it in for the win. After hugging his father, the boy then sprinted for the clubhouse as fast as he could and called his mom from the pay phone on the porch.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” now says Richter, Jr., a lawyer and accomplished golfer himself. “My dad was the only teacher I ever had in this game. He was an old school gentleman’s golfer, and Muni was my home course.”

The Richter’s grew up on Woodland Shores Road, barely a mile from Muni’s putting green. Ronnie Richter, Sr., was a pipe fitter at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. The four Richter boys slept on cots in an unfinished attic. They were a blue collar, hard working family that learned to love a game because their Dad did.

“In the summer, my mom would drop me off at Muni in the morning. I’d play till noon, get a hot dog and then play again in the afternoon until she picked me up,” he fondly remembers.

Muni was a safe refuge for many youngsters on James Island in those days. Those memories are burned deep into the psyche and soul of Ronnie Jr.

With the old golf course undergoing a facelift and scheduled for a new unveiling in a few weeks, the boy has been trying to come up with an appropriate way to honor his father for introducing him to the game. It started to take shape at an auction.

Now on the tee

Last November, during an auction designed to raise money for Muni’s renovation, Richter and his wife went all-in on a particular item up for bid.

To the highest bidder would go the opportunity to put together a foursome that would hit the ceremonial first tee shots when the course officially opened.

“It would have broken my heart had we not been able to make this happen,” Richter Jr., now admits. He’d put a great deal of thought into what he wanted to orchestrate. He wanted to put his father in the foursome, along with Bert Atkinson, Lee Ann Brown and Chris Pinckney. In addition, he would have his son Arden caddie for his grandfather, and Ronnie Jr. would carry the bag of Pinckney.

“It was important to me that certain people be honored, and this was a way for me to have a say in that.” Atkinson won the City Amateur seven times, Lee Ann Brown is a 13-time Women’s Champion.

Pinckney, once a caddie at Muni as a child, had to hit golf balls in cornfields on James Island before blacks were allowed to play at Muni. His game is still revered and respected.

So that’ll be Richter’s hand-picked, dream foursome. It’s his own personal thank-you note to the people who made Muni what it is, and hopefully, will continue to be.

Fairways and greens

Those opening tee shots are now just a few weeks away. Richter Jr. asked all four players individually and told them why he wanted them, and all four accepted. “It’s gonna be emotional,” says the younger Richter, “but my dad’s already told me he can’t wait to hit that ball.”

Richter’s also excited and honored to carry Chris Pinckney’s bag. On Richter’s back will be a caddie bib with Pinckney’s name on it. There’s symbolism there, as well, and it’s not accidental. Pinckney carried many a bag for others through the years. This time, a man paid for the opportunity to carry his.

This gives us all a window into what has made Muni work since it opened in 1929. The new greens and renovated holes will certainly paint a vivid backdrop for those who tee it up in years to come. But it’s never been about the type of grass or the shape of the bunkers. It’s the people who have been drawn to this little pit stop off Maybank Highway that makes this public course the attraction that it is.

Let’s hope all those folks still feel at home, and keep the welcome mat out for those who wonder what the fuss is all about.