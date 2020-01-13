My fondness for college football has been a topic in this space more than once. In my previous life, the many trips to different stadiums around the region occupied most of my Saturdays for almost 30 years.

I witnessed the ebb and flow of various programs and attended more Monday coaches luncheons than I can remember. I was around for Clemson’s Orange Crush as well as the Gamecock's Black Magic seasons.

I spent the majority of my New Year’s Eves in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta or Miami after or before a bowl game. For those of you who remember pay phones, that’s what I often used to call home at midnight.

There were quite a few miles and memories logged along the interstate highways and I’ll admit to meeting more than one patrolman along the way.

In all those years, though, of watching and reporting on the crazy bounces that a pointed pigskin can take, I never witnessed such a run as is being put together by Dabo and his Clemson Tigers.

Here we go, again

For the fourth time in the last five years, Clemson finds itself in tonight’s national championship game. They have won two titles in that time and enter tonight’s game against another unbeaten team, LSU.

I’m not sure how fortunate football folks in this state figure themselves to be. This is rarefied air. But can a state with such divided football loyalties bring itself to cheer for a team it clearly detests most of the year?

Some of you probably just choked on your sausage biscuit at the very thought of such an idea.

Around the country, I think there’s intrigue, as well as fatigue, regarding Clemson football. Even so, Clemson is once again the underdog in this game. Even though they’re 14-0 and boast the top defense in the country, Vegas predicts they’ll lose tonight by almost 6 points.

It’s interesting to me that most of the other teams that compete for the national title carry their state’s namesake on their jerseys. Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio, Louisiana ... see what I mean? And then there’s Clemson. They don’t even carry the support of the entire Palmetto State. And most of the people who have lived here very long understand that.

Who’s No. 1?

So what happens tonight? You’ve got two teams, both with undefeated records. Both are called Tigers and both play in home stadiums named Death Valley. One coach is country, the other Cajun. One coach converses in catchy, motivational quotes while the other, well ... I’m not really sure what he’s saying much of the time. His team seems to understand him, though.

One team has a quarterback who figures to be the No. 1 pick this year, while the other team’s quarterback will probably be the top pick next year.

LSU’s last national title was in 2007. Clemson’s last title was, uh ... last year.

Fans through the years always seemed to enjoy my various attempts at picking such big games. Sometimes I was right, sometimes, not so much. Fans want you to pick one or the other. What they often confuse with picking, though, is partiality. I promise you, I’m just picking ... primarily so you can pick at me, if I’m wrong.

So here goes. All the pressure is on LSU. But they’re in their home state and I’m not sure Clemson’s defensive backs can stop the other Tiger’s receivers. So here’s the pick ... (drum roll, please) LSU wins the game. To me, they’re a team of destiny this year.

LSU 35 Clemson 30

When it’s over, one way or the other, some people in our state will be happy with the result.