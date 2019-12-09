These last few days have been tough. Our community lost three men in the space of a week who collectively touched people all around the Lowcountry. I was friends with all three and worked with all of them in various capacities in my years in television here in Charleston. Dan, Ted and John...I’ve been thinking about them and their families quite a bit.

Dan Moon, 78, endeared himself as a radio talk shot host. Primarily working at WTMA, he invited callers to “...turn your telephone into a microphone.” His deep, bass voice commanded attention. I filled in for Dan a couple times when he took a rare day off. Those shoes were way too big.

Ted Byrne, 71, knew every end of the radio business and had held most of the positions at different stations. Sometimes, simultaneously.

He was especially known through the years for calling Citadel football games and College of Charleston basketball. His knowledge and versatility allowed him to do Riverdogs games, too. Just a few years ago, Ted hitched a ride with me to Cullowee, North Carolina. I was doing play-by-play for a TV basketball game, and he was doing the call on the radio. We talked all the way up and all the way back about sports, family and our professions. It was the quickest road trip I ever made.

Big John

And then there’s John McKissick, the winningest football coach in the nation. The legendary Summerville coach died Thanksgiving morning at age 93.

Fathers and grandfathers who played for the coach filled Summerville’s Bethany United Methodist Church. Joan, his wife of 67 years, greeted every person who paid their respects.

“I don’t remember all the players,” she told me, “but if they tell me what year they played, I’ll know what the record was.”

Two of the grandchildren recalled stories about trips to the beach and building a treehouse. They also mentioned the coach’s fondness for his players.

“It’s not just the X's and O's, it’s the Jimmys and Joes,” McKissick would often remind them.

A few years ago, McKissick asked me to speak at their football banquet. He quickly added he was looking for 15-20 minutes and that there would be an honorarium. I told him I’d be happy to do it, but payment wasn’t necessary.

“Well, look here,” he said, “the booster club has this in the budget. Lou Holtz spoke last year and he took the money, so you can, too.” I accepted the check.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Cryin’ John

As a young reporter, I often heard others refer to Coach McKissick as ‘cryin’ John. He had a habit of building up the opponent to the point that it appeared his team would be lucky to stay close.

The first time I interviewed him, he hit me with the same song-and-dance. I tried to have some fun with it, but he was having none of it. His players better be ready, ‘cause this game would not be easy. I think the Green Wave won by 25 or 30 that week.

We remember all three families and their lost loved ones. Grief during the holidays is especially stressful. The emptiness and absence coupled with memories and traditions can be painful.

As I left the McKissick service, I, too, felt sadness, but there was also an uplifting aspect that kept bubbling to the surface.

Though John and Joan had but two daughters, they clearly produced thousands of sons. Many of those boys, now fathers and grandfathers, left that church with tears in their eyes. Cryin’ John would be proud.