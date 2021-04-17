Peper column: Life is what you make it

It was during a pre-COVID morning early last year that I sat down for breakfast at a West Ashley diner. Do you have trouble even remembering life prior to the virus? Anyway, it was while cutting my over-medium eggs that I noticed a large Black man working the room, as the expression goes.

Eventually he stopped at my table. Once upon a time, when we didn’t wear masks and shake hands, people were easy to identify. As he introduced himself he uttered my name before I could tell him. “I know you,” he proclaimed in his deep, bass voice. “I used to watch you all the time!”

We talked for a moment and I asked him for some contact info because I thought I might want to talk to him at more length one day. It’s been a few months but I decided this week to follow through.

Palmer Rivers is 6-foot-5 and was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. After high schoo,l he worked a variety of jobs ranging from payroll clerk to taking tolls at the different bridges and tunnels around the Big Apple.

Rivers, now 72, visited a friend on Johns Island in 1973 and decided that’s where he and his wife should live. He bought a house, moved to the Lowcountry and has remained here ever since.

His marriage is still intact after 53 years. They raised two children and are blessed with a couple grandchildren and one great-grand.

Nickname is what?

Rivers wasn’t sure what kind of job he might find. There was one thing he was sure of though. He was not afraid to work. He landed a job on the waterfront as a longshoreman. Initially, he was a parts clerk. He also changed tires on the trucks and welded the chassis. He eventually rose to a position as a container inspector.

What kind of worker was he? If he was supposed to clock-in at 6, he was there at 5. He was the guy who made the coffee, opened the doors and tidied up his work space. The big, strong man loved to interact with people, but he wasn’t that guy who was always loud. One day, he was handed a nickname that guys on the waterfront still recognize.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

While walking through the tractor trailer maintenance garage, workers struggled to loosen a lug on a tire. Try as many tried, the lug wrench would not pop that lug loose. As Rivers walked by, somebody said, “Let him take a shot.”

Rivers grabbed that wrench, braced himself for some leverage, and pulled with all he could. It was then something happened never seen before. The lug wrench broke and the lug loosened all at the same moment. The guys started laughing and decided from then on, Palmer Rivers would be known as "Big Grip."

Rivers retired in 2015 after 43 years. He’s still known all around town as Big Grip. Out of respect, his union president, Leonard Bailey, recently invited him to see the new ports terminal. Guys up and down the dock yelled his name. “When you coming back? Hey, Big Grip, we miss you! You gotta second to loosen a lug?” He clearly made his mark.

Notes and Quotes

“Life is what you make it,” Rivers told me as we met recently in that same diner. He will readily tell you he’s “concerned, but not worried” about problems in our country right now. He also told me that “prejudice is taught, people are not born that way.”

He also told me he likes to talk, if I hadn’t noticed. I mentioned that I had picked up on that. He’s one of those guys that walk it and talk it, if you know what I mean. “It’s not what you say, but how you say it,” he further explained.

Our chance encounter has led to some intriguing conversations. Nobody longs for the days when handshakes and hugs return, like he does. He told me, “Hey, we Blacks like to hand shake, move in for a hug and pat you on the back, all in the same motion. That’s a lot to stop!”

It sounds like he’s gotta grip on it. A "Big Grip" if you ask me.