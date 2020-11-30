Peper Column: Let's get early start on Christmas decorating and spirit for 2020

For the first time ever, our Christmas tree was put on display before Thanksgiving. My wife and daughter did all the work.

The reason? After the year we’ve all endured, it was felt we don’t just need a little Christmas, we need a lot of it, sooner rather than later.

By any measure, this has been a year full of darkness. It’s fine by me if this fake, green tree covered by multicolored lights provides some illumination in its customary corner of the den.

Now that the tree is in place, smells of cinnamon have replaced pumpkin spice. It won’t be long before we’re in full-blown “Ho, ho, ho” mode.

In just a day or two, the dish towels, salt and pepper shakers and scented candles will magically appear before you can pick up the remote and locate the Hallmark channel.

Decorating early brings some additional comfort. It allows, for a second, to just enjoy the twinkling lights while ruminating on past family gatherings. It also permits a minor moment of appreciation that comes from the simple beauty of the tree before dealing with the stress that accompanies the fact that no gifts are under it yet.

Decorating early actually can trigger some "feel good" hormones, according to some psychologists. Just unpacking and dragging those items from the attic can often quickly erase a few of the uncertainties of this year.

Instead of doom and gloom, there’s peace and joy.

Angels replace angst.

Angle of the dangle

Clever merchants are offering a variety of ornaments that will help us to remember our experiences this year — as if we’ll ever forget.

These include Santa and Rudolph wearing masks. Other ornaments herald 2020, on a roll of toilet paper.

These ornaments depict various moments of the past year designed to remind. One such decoration honored frontline caregivers with scrubs and a stethoscope. Another simply states the year and shows a dumpster fire.

One suggested these names for the reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Covid, Virus, Fever and Blitzen. Still another depicts a reindeer with the inscription, "Oh deer, What a Year!"

If you’re a fan of the Grinch, he offers his assessment of 2020 on a decorative bulb that proclaims, “Stink, Stank, Stunk.”

We don’t have any of these on our tree yet, but I expect one to arrive any day. It was all I could do to resist ordering the one featuring a holiday drink that said, “Mama needs a quarantini!” I’m pretty sure I did the right thing by deciding on something a little more subtle.

Santa’s helpers

We will see some of the ugly side of people before December is over. Somebody’s wallet will be stolen. An unlocked car at the mall will be emptied of wrapped presents. Boxes delivered to porches will be taken before the homeowner knows they’re there.

But there will be other acts that will show the human spirit has not fallen victim to this virus.

Extra tip money will be left with a waitress.

Strangers will pay for the drive-thru order for the occupants of the vehicle behind them.

Unsuspecting parents will learn that their lay-a-way items have been settled by a secret Santa.

These are all good enough reasons to get an early start on Christmas as far as I’m concerned.

While we wait for a vaccine, the best shot at feeling better might just be to look for a way to help somebody else.