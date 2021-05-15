Peper column: It's too early to celebrate, just yet

It was while sitting in a gas line waiting to fill up this week that I reread a few emails sent my way following last week’s attempt to encourage more people to get their vaccination. Most of the readers were extremely supportive, a couple of others not so much. One lady in particular started her email by telling me she knew I had been a sportscaster, but when did I become a doctor or a scientist.

If anybody takes the time to contact me with good or bad thoughts regarding what I’ve written, I reply. As far as I’m concerned, that reader is entitled to some response. Sometimes, it will simply be a thank-you for the kind words. Other occasions, I may just explain these are just my thoughts or observations and sorry they don’t jibe with yours.

This lady, though, was insistent I understand she didn’t want the government using her as a guinea pig. She also felt the nation was getting better because the problem was oversold and not really that serious to begin with.

Here’s the deal. The issue of vaccinations is not about each of us individually but how we all might be better prepared to fight the virus. Instead of getting into a back-and-forth that might ultimately become personal or snarky, I decided to spend a few minutes talking to somebody who has decided to do more than just recognize the need. She’s decided to meet people where they are, instead of waiting for them to convince themselves this is the right thing to do.

Serving the underserved

Estee Perlmutter was born and raised in Charleston. She attended Academic Magnet High School, then left for college out of state before returning to MUSC where she received her license as a nurse practitioner.

When she and her husband returned to Charleston five years ago, Perlmutter went to work for Liberty Doctors, a primary care clinic that deals in family medicine. Her boss, Dr. Hugh Durrence, asked if she’d be willing to lead an effort to get the vaccine to people who didn’t have the access or motivation to sign up for the shot themselves.

She was asked to commit to the challenge for two months. She’s now into her third month of delivering these injections to people who would never go online to schedule an appointment.

Two or three times a week, Perlmutter loads up her car with boxes of supplies, a tent and some card tables. A fellow employee at Liberty Doctors, John Park, volunteered to coordinate the clinics.

“He’s been a huge supporter of the effort,” Perlmutter says.

The clinics seek opportunities to reach hospitality workers and African American churches. During a recent visit to a church on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, some construction workers repairing the steeple were convinced to receive the vaccine. That was a huge boost for the volunteers and a "shot in the arm" for the entire effort.

Perlmutter has heard all the excuses. Some tell her the vaccine was developed too quickly or they’re afraid it will affect fertility. Others might state they’re afraid of needles, even though there are tattoos all over their body.

She’s undaunted in her mission and admits she’s frustrated that some people believe the problem is over.

“It’s too early to celebrate, just yet,” she says.

The problem is personal

There’s an underlying reason Perlmutter wants as many people as possible to receive the vaccine. Her father started receiving chemo treatments not too long ago. Chemo totally compromises the body’s immunity. In that condition, her dad must rely on everyone else he encounters to be safe. The last thing she wants, at this point, is for her father to lose his fight against cancer because somebody else passes along the virus.

“This is not only about our individual selves,” she says, “we all have to buy-in.”

So just how busy has this group she spearheaded been? In a little more than two months, they’ve set up 25 clinics and administered 23,000 doses.

Next week, she’s already excited that her team will be reaching teenagers in schools. She finds it refreshing and looks forward to vaccinating those young arms.

As I sat in my car looking at other Lowcountry motorists trying to find a gas pump with fuel, I couldn’t help but be thankful that our community has such people as Perlmutter who are so passionate about getting this vaccine to those who wouldn’t otherwise receive it. It takes the sting out of some of the other daily concerns. And it also reminds me that I’m no longer a sportscaster and have never been a doctor or a scientist.