OK, so it’s the end of September and fall is officially here. For those of you who left windows open at night and enjoyed an absence of humidity last week, this is why people fawn over the conditions this time of year. We can still have a day or two in late September that remind us that August wasn’t that far in our rearview mirror. But all in all, we don’t mind bragging about the Lowcountry, even when pumpkins replace peaches at the roadside stands.

It sometimes feels like Mother Nature just wants to reward us for surviving the furnace blast of summer.

It definitely seems that it took way longer for fall to arrive this year than ever before. Know why? ‘Cause 2020 just won’t give us a break!

As I was riding along with my windows down one day recently, I intentionally pulled over as I passed a local high school football field. In the distance, I could see and hear practice. A whistle blew, pads popped, a coach yelled. For a brief moment, there was a certain semblance of normalcy.

It’s been a while since anything felt normal to me. Our entire culture has been turned upside down by the coronavirus. We try to go about our daily lives, but our front seats are littered with face masks and cleaning wipes.

Our children and grandchildren go to school some days. On the others, the teacher appears on a computer screen.

Lost in space

Now, in the middle of a pandemic, we’re also assaulted with deciding which campaign ads are telling the truth and which candidates are just throwing stuff out there to see what sticks. That seems like a strange way to endear yourself to someone. But it apparently works.

I sometimes am so weary of the negative messages, that I almost pull a muscle trying to grab the remote in order to turn the channel.

Some of us are probably suffering from COVID-19 fatigue. We’ve been told so many different things since February, we hardly know who to trust and what to believe.

It has reached a point with me that whenever the next protocol or recommendation is released, I decide to wait a day or two to see if it’ll be retracted or reversed. That’s, no doubt, why it seems that February was about three years ago.

The ads, debates, promises, denials and rebuttals will be with us until the election in November. That might, in and of itself, prompt you to spend more time outside and not in front of the TV.

It’s important to vote, though, and there are large efforts to register new voters and re-engage with those who have not gone to a voting booth in years. Will record numbers turn out on Election Day or will we be so turned off by the rhetoric by then that the only motivation to pull a lever will be to vote against somebody?

Find the silver lining

I’m not sure what Halloween or Thanksgiving will look like yet. I suppose candy could be left on the front steps for trick-or-treaters. Those gathering for turkey and leftovers will no doubt need to wash their hands and keep their distance.

We’ll adapt. It won’t feel normal, but there’s a certain acceptance that comes with that every time you hook that mask behind your ear. It’s just how it has to be for now.

Here’s what gives me hope. There’s just too much stuff around us that hasn’t changed.

There’s still something very satisfying about a hot, glazed doughnut. Seeing stadium lights in the distance on a Friday night or hearing the birds chirp at the backyard feeder. Smelling coffee, first thing in the morning and listening to the infectious laugh of a child.

These are all small, simple aspects of our daily lives that give me a belief that we’ll come through this.

I saw the most amazing sunrise recently that made me stop in my tracks and marvel at its beauty. All I had to do to see it was get up early enough. It would have been there whether I was or not.

There’s a lot of noise out there right now. Block it out when necessary. It might allow you to enjoy some smaller parts of life that are far more gratifying.

I’m Warren Peper and I approve this message.