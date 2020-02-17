“To be honest,” she says with a predictable 14-year-old’s accent, “I thought, at first, this was a required school project."

And that’s fair, because it was the Dean of the Porter-Gaud Middle School who was spearheading the effort. At the time, Sarah Quinn was in the sixth grade and new to something called a service project. Middle school students were being asked to volunteer — it wasn’t mandatory, but it would make a difference.

And that’s how Sarah was introduced to a project at her school called Bicycles for Humanity. The idea was to collect bikes that people here in Charleston didn’t want in order to send them to western Africa.

The bikes would travel from our harbor by container ship. Sarah Quinn started a word-of-mouth campaign that quickly gained traction. Her parents thought it was a nice way for their only child to get involved, but they quickly learned it was time to buckle up.

“We knew she had a sense of giving back,” says mom, Betsy, “but we didn’t realize her worldview was so large.” Her initial goal of finding five bikes became 25 in her first week. Her mom found the back of her SUV packed with two or three bicycles every time she pulled out of the driveway. Her father borrowed a trailer and soon found himself taking 30 to 50 bikes to the school’s collection site.

Over time, from her sixth-grade involvement to now as a freshman in high school, Sarah and her parents have delivered 1,100 bikes!

Special delivery

As it turned out, collecting the bikes might have been the easiest part of this equation. It was just one of the spokes in the wheel, if you will. Getting the bikes to places such as Uganda and Namibia takes time and money. Sarah’s energy on this front was equally as impressive.

The usual fundraising standards involving baked goodies and T-shirts played their part. To buy a used container and send it that distance costs about $8,000. That’s a lot of chocolate chip cookies.

Sarah started speaking with some of her parents' friends on Kiawah and Seabrook. One lady, who asked to remain anonymous, was so excited by Sarah’s passion that she said she would donate $5,000 as a matching gift if they could raise that total.

In the Quinn family, it became standard procedure for friends and relatives. Instead of presents for Sarah on certain occasions, just make donations to Bicycles for Humanity.

Dean Tate was suitably and significantly impressed: “Sarah has truly found a purpose in this cause and with laser-like focus put all her time, energy and passion into it.”

Sarah must have a few more hours in her day than the rest of us. In addition to collecting bikes and fundraising, she plays on the school volleyball team and sings in three different choirs. She’s also in rehearsal at the moment for the school musical.

Wait, there’s more

From time to time, the school receives photos of the villagers who received these bikes. As Sarah puts it, “My favorite thing is getting those pictures. It’s really cool to see them.”

And how ‘bout this? The containers that carry these bikes are then donated to the village. They have been repurposed into classrooms, a daycare center and — get this — a bicycle repair shop.

A bicycle improves transportation in vital ways. Mothers can carry water back to the village. Students can get to school faster.

One more component is being added to this year’s shipment. Making the trip from the Charleston harbor to the African continent, along with the bikes, will be approximately 300 pairs of donated shoes.

Not everybody is lucky enough to find their purpose and pursue their passion. Sarah Quinn has certainly latched onto something meaningful very early in her life.

Not everybody finds what they’re looking for, but our community is very fortunate that so many people found Sarah and she found them.

To donate to the project, go to https://www.b4hcharleston.org/.

