Peper column: Household rules and what you could do then and now

Let’s start by first discussing my move to Sunday’s Life section in The Post and Courier, rather than the spot I occupied for a while on Mondays. I wish I could have given everybody a heads-up, but I didn’t get the word of the change until late in the week.

Based on my inbox, the majority of you found it anyway, so I trust we can continue to meet here on a regular basis.

It reminded me of a conversation I had with a friend some months back when I asked how he could separate one day from the other in his retirement.

“Well,” he said thoughtfully, “I know when it’s Sunday because the big paper’s in the driveway.” Well, that’s how you can find me now, in the big paper.

Maybe we can still visit over a cup of coffee as you look through the various sections. I’ll keep thinking of random topics while also digging-up fond memories. There also will be opportunities to learn more about some ordinary people doing extraordinary things in our growing community.

For those of you who are just now stumbling across this attempt to enlighten and amuse, welcome aboard. There are plenty of seats still available.

Household rules

Did any of you grow up with certain rules that were just part of being in your family? For example, we were never allowed to watch TV while we ate. Supper time was at the kitchen table, not in the den on a TV tray. There was also a rule about not asking if a friend could come to the house in front of that friend or in the presence of his or her mother.

I heard that one dad would never allow his children to lounge on the couch. “If you can’t sit up, go to bed,” was his favorite expression.

Some parents did not allow TV to be watched on Sundays.

In some families, when riding in the family car, there were assigned seats. Everybody sat in the same place, every time the car left the house. On trips, I do seem to remember my little sister being allowed to sleep behind the backseat under the rear window. I don’t remember any conversation about that being slightly unsafe.

As for seat belts? That usually consisted of my dad thrusting his arm across my chest in the front seat when coming to an abrupt stop.

As small children, how many of us sat in dad’s lap to drive the car?

My brothers and cousins often piled into the back of my grandfather’s pickup and were forced to constantly dodge his tobacco spit as it left the driver’s side window. I’m pretty sure he thought it was funny. Today, we boys smile about it, too.

How’d we get here?

Our world was much smaller then. But our experiences seemed bigger.

While some of these so-called “Household Rules” might have been rigid and arbitrary, they still provided some structure and framework that made us who we are.

My guess is that when most of us entered parenthood, we held onto or modified some of these rules — just because. From there, we figured it out.

I’ll confess to breaking a rule as a grandparent. I’ve been known to let my grandson stick his head and body through the sunroof while gazing at the Festival of Lights. It doesn’t quite measure-up to dodging tobacco juice, but you find your victories where you can sometimes.

The biggest absolute when raising our own children was ingraining the use of “Yes, sir” and “No, ma'am.” Time changes and people change, but there’s never a bad time to have good manners.

I look forward to more weekly visits here in the Life section of the Sunday paper. Talk to you next week.