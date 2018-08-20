Peper column: Hope and help at the bottom of a well
As Katherine Middleton walks over to the kitchen sink, she turns the faucet handle to reveal a weak stream of water.
“This is horrible,” she exclaims, “and it smells and leaves a stain, too.”
Middleton, 58, was born in this house, and now she and her husband, Lawrence, live there.
This area of Wadmalaw Island is not very far from the condos across Bohicket Creek or the large waterfront properties of Rockville. Yet it seems that these folks and their neighbors are a long, long way from enjoying life’s basic necessities.
Lawrence Middleton takes a break from cutting his grass.
“It’s been tough keeping up with my yardwork due to the rain, I try to keep a nice yard.”
But it’s the water that comes into his house that is more troubling.
“You smell that water? Nobody's drinking that!”
It’s true, and it’s been that way for some time.
Access to public water does not exist in many of these houses and trailers on Wadmalaw Island. Many of the existing wells are contaminated because of poor septic integrity, and what water there is flows through rusty old pipes.
“We really need it,” says Lawrence. “We try to boil it when we have to use it, but I don’t trust it.”
Many residents can receive free water from the fire station and the library. But when’s the last time you made a trip to the library to fetch some clean drinking water?
A wellness program
About two years ago, Bill Britton and John Carpenter heard about these problems that existed not far from their own backyards. Britton, a developer on Kiawah Island, and Carpenter, a retired executive with the Caterpillar Corporation living on Seabrook, founded Water Wellness Mission. The primary goal was simple and basic: provide clean, safe water for drinking and cooking to residents of Johns and Wadmalaw islands.
In two years, 40 wells have been dug and another 38 are on the waiting list.
“I’ve never done anything so fulfilling,” says Britton.
The town of Kiawah has gotten behind the project along with the Kiawah/Seabrook Exchange Club. Each well costs about $5,000 to dig and pipe the water to the house. It also comes with a filtration system.
Carpenter is tasked with maintaining a database that assesses the need and the number of people in the house, in addition to the number of elderly.
“These people have been so grateful, and yet, so patient.”
As neighbors and relatives have seen these new wells put in, the word has spread and those in need are encouraged to sign up for the opportunity to have clean, drinkable water.
Barely two miles from the Middletons, Nellie Rivers, widowed and living in her house since 1977, says her toilets and sinks are stained and even the clothes that come out of the washer have turned yellow. But she also says, “I don’t care how long it takes — put me on the list.”
She’s scheduled for clean water in September.
Let it sink-in
Wadmalaw Island has some rich black soil and some scenic Lowcountry vistas. Some of the best tomatoes in the world are grown in that ground, and its creek banks are teeming with bait fish and shrimp.
Unfortunately, there’s some poverty, as well. At the opposite end of that spectrum, but not very far as the crow flies, are people willing to lend a hand.
Katherine Middleton has five children and 10 grandchildren, but they don’t come to grandma’s house much anymore because they “can’t deal with the water.” That’s about to change thanks to Sea Islands Water Wellness Mission.
“I hope and pray that well gets in soon, for my children’s next visit.”
Not far from the swaying pine tree and the pecan tree in the Middleton’s front yard, a well is being dug. New technology, coupled with kindness and generosity from people who rarely cross paths, will bring cool and clean water into people’s kitchen sinks and stove pots. The Middletons will no longer need to shower at a nearby relative’s house.
As sad as it is to hear people so near to us are doing without, it’s just as gratifying to learn that others near the same zip code are so willing to help.
