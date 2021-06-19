Peper column: Happy Father's Day!

My dad’s arms were covered in various tattoos. He joined the Navy at the age of 17, and his biceps and forearms carried a variety of designs that accompanied him during his rite of passage into manhood.

Later in life, he was so embarrassed by the different drawings and quotations that he tried to have them removed. Those unsuccessful efforts left additional unsightly marks and scars. He ultimately resorted to wearing only long sleeved shirts.

As a young boy, I would curiously let my eyes and fingers wander to my father’s forearms. I was mildly curious about the ink-infused artwork. One tattoo I can still remember was a serpent’s tail that included a name written in script. The name was Pep. I had stumbled across my dad’s nickname.

Little did I know at that time, this would also be how many people in my coming years would refer to me.

In the nick of time

The first time I remember somebody calling me Pep was on a cement basketball court in North Charleston in the middle of Park Circle. It was a summertime pick-up game. The kind where the winner stays on the court and plays the next team. One or two of the kids called me Lefty, but Pep was the name that stuck, and I’m still often called that today.

I hardly own exclusive rights to the nickname, though. Both my brothers are called that by many of their friends. My two sons are also known by the same nickname I first saw on my dad’s arm.

It makes me smile when I hear my son’s buddies say, “Hey, Pep, grab me a drink,” or “Pep, your dad want to join us for golf?”

My dad would get a real kick out of hearing those conversations. I wish he was still around to see the different generations still using a name he had permanently inscribed on one of his arms.

His father was a 30-year Marine. I wonder if he, too, was called by the same name?

A few days ago, while watching my grandson at practice, I heard the coach say, “Nice job, Pep!” My head immediately jerked in that direction and there was, for some unexplained reason, an immediate sense of pride that yet another "Pep" was joining the ranks.

The apple doesn’t fall far

I don’t believe I ever forgot to call my dad on Father’s Day. There were times I contacted him late in the day, though, which probably seemed like an afterthought. He never said it bothered him, but I bet it did.

With our moms, we’re quick to send flowers and cards with the perfect Hallmark poems and platitudes. Dads often get a shirt, a power tool or a gift card to buy his preferred power tool.

Dads can be tough to shop for. Most of the time they already have one or, possibly, even four of a particular item.

I watched one of my sons recently interact with his son while explaining how he expected him to react and respond to a particular circumstance.

A day or so later I sent my son a quick message commending him for how he had decidedly but lovingly handled the situation. I received a simple six word reply that still gives me chills. His response was: “Thanks, I had a good teacher.”

As a parent, you don’t always know if what you’re doing is the proper or most beneficial path for that child’s development. When moments like what I experienced takes place, no greeting card in the world can duplicate that feeling.

Happy Father’s Day! If you had a good teacher, too, let him know. Some of the bonds that link families together can be stronger and more permanent than the dark, black ink on a tattooed arm.