It was sometime in the mid-'90s that I was in Seattle, in my previous life as a sportscaster, covering The Final Four. I don’t remember who was playing nor do I recall who won. I have a very vivid recollection, though, of something else I witnessed. There were people in line at numerous stores around that town buying coffee. At one point, I mentioned to my photographer that I’d never seen people in a drive-thru waiting to buy a cup of coffee.
Just a few years later, I’m with my wife and daughter in New York City. They suggested we get out of the cold and warm-up with a cup of coffee at a nearby business that specialized in such. When it was time to order, my daughter uttered a string of words that resembled a foreign language. ”I’ll have a venti, caramel, frappa, krappa, no foam with room”— or words to that effect. The excited, smiling staff member then nodded my way. “I just want a cup of coffee,” I sheepishly replied.
These two vivid memories ushered me into a caffeinated rabbit hole in which I still reside. America has developed a love affair with the coffee house. My order is still the same, just a cup of coffee. But I’m way more savvy and comfortable with the experience.
Roasted or toasted?
Coffee is certainly the common denominator at these gathering places. But there’s a whole lot more going on once the coffee cup reaches its preferred table.
As you look around, there’s someone on a laptop while another customer is reading a book. At a nearby table, three people are involved in a business meeting. At still another spot, two old friends are enjoying each other’s company and exchanging stories.
The walls are painted in burgundy or dark brown. This is by design to promote a cozy atmosphere. The wait staff is friendly and helpful while the piped-in music is ambient and non-intrusive.
These coffee houses are clearly more than places to consume coffee. It’s a spot to work, socialize and eat.
The National Coffee Association, in a report issued a couple years ago, estimated that men and women drink about the same amount of coffee every day — about 1.6 cups.
They drink it for different reasons, though. Women consider coffee as an opportunity for relaxation and to relieve stress. Men use coffee primarily as an energy boost.
What would you like?
I first tasted coffee as a teenager, when I’d sneak a sip of my dad’s lukewarm cup after he left the breakfast table. I still drink it just like he did — with sugar and milk. If I had decided to sample my mom’s straight black preference, I might never have touched another drop.
If you’ve never darkened the door of a coffee shop, don’t be afraid. The staff understands that we all didn’t grow up with these various caffeinated concoctions. And just so you’ll be prepared, know that some coffee orders are not served hot, but cold. I know, just go with the flow.
Besides, I’ve already done a good bit of the legwork and it’ll be OK if all you want to order is "... just a cup of coffee."