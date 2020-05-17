Are we ready? Is it time? As I walked into a grocery store wearing a face mask recently, those questions were circulating in my head.
All the cashiers, shelf-stockers, butchers and produce workers were wearing masks. As I looked around, more than half the customers had their faces covered as well.
Don’t get me wrong. I’ll be happy when all this is over as much as anybody. But what happens if we rush it?
While looking at a map of the country that was created at Johns Hopkins University, it color-coded the various states that were changing in new COVID-19 cases. South Carolina was listed as steady. Just above us, North Carolina was increasing and to our south, Georgia was decreasing.
On the surface, signs are encouraging. But science tells us to be careful of a rebound.
It’s a slippery slope, this idea of knowing when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em. None of us want to live in fear, but there’s also the aspect of using good, common sense.
It’s easy to say it’ll be great when we’re back to normal. You know what? I’m not altogether certain what normal will look like in the near future.
Start your engines
In Darlington this afternoon, they’ll hold a stock car race with certain restrictions and protocols. Though no spectators will be allowed, they’ll be taking the temperature of every person who enters the track.
As an aside, I’ve attended many sporting events in the past where they should have tested every person leaving the event, for safety reasons. But that was a different time, under different circumstances.
In any event, there will be no fans at today’s race. But people are so starved for live sports entertainment, an expected record number of eyeballs will watch the coverage.
With most of the racing teams headquartered in Charlotte, the majority of those involved will drive to Darlington, eliminating the need for hotels. There is no practice or qualifying. The teams come to the track, race and go back home.
Each racing team is limited to 16 members. That includes the owner, driver, spotter, garage and pit crew.
All crew members are required to wear masks and gloves. No doubt, we’ll see many masks decorated with sponsor logos or familiar paint schemes. These good 'ol boys still understand marketing.
The race is on
So off we go. My only concern with all of this is that when your favorite driver is moving at close to 200 mph coming out of turn four, does anybody really care if he’s still wearing a face mask or running a temperature?
I hope everybody stays safe.
Other sports leagues will, no doubt, be watching. This sport is different, though, than many others. It centers more around machines than people.
It takes humans, though, to make those cars go fast.
The winner, I understand, will not go to victory lane. He’ll be interviewed remotely from his personal RV. Again, no crowded winner’s circle celebration in deference to keeping their distance.
If it works, we’ll all appreciate a live sporting event on TV on a Sunday afternoon.
If if doesn’t, then we’ll keep going in circles around the same track.
It still won’t be something we’ve experienced like any other, but these days, nothing is.