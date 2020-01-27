Remember the warm temps in the middle of this month that saw the thermometer climb to the high 70s and even 80 degrees? It was during that time that Lynne Bauman noticed something unusual in her Johns Island backyard.

“I’d never seen this happen before,” the longtime member of the Magnolia Garden Club told me.

On the bottom side of a milkweed plant, Bauman discovered nine monarch caterpillars. She immediately recognized the black, gold and white coloring. Bauman also knew that milkweed was the only food source for this species and that there was no way these caterpillars would survive if left in the wild for the remainder of January.

Bauman is now hand-raising these insects and has them in a mesh habitat inside her house. The process of metamorphosis is already underway, and in a few weeks, she hopes nature will take its course as those caterpillars move through the various stages of becoming butterflies.

A wing and a prayer

How many of us would go to this extent to preserve a creepy-crawly? Bauman understands the end game and is doing her part in her little corner of the world. She admits some people might consider her actions silly, but she sees a much bigger picture.

“This is such a fulfilling purpose because monarchs are so endangered. Plus, butterflies are also important as pollinators,” she explains.

And so these caterpillars hang inside their container in Bauman’s dining room. They’ll move from the larvae stage to the pupa and eventually emerge as butterflies.

Bauman’s plan is to eventually release them on Seabrook Island where she expects they’ll then migrate to Florida. Again, who among us would go to such lengths to extend the life of one of nature’s small creatures?

There are hardly any guarantees built into this experience.

There are, though, certain life lessons we all could learn about merely taking the time to care.

Did you know?

In a quick conversation with Bauman, I came to appreciate that milkweed is the only plant a monarch caterpillar will eat. How many times have I casually cut one of those in my own backyard with the weedeater?

And how about the notion of the caterpillar, itself. They are not all that attractive as they litter our sidewalks and yards in early spring. We brush them away without the slightest understanding that they become those colorful, winged adornments that float from flower to flower.

If pressed to recall, I suppose I could remember an elementary school lesson that taught us that insects have six legs and three body parts. I also am reminded of the four stages of the butterfly’s lifecycle called the metamorphosis.

But Bauman’s diligence in deciding to give these caterpillars a chance to enhance our ecosystem is a lesson in itself.

A lesson that teaches us that there’s a greater purpose and that if given a chance, creepy little creatures can become colorful and regal. It’s good that those eggs just happened to be laid on a plant in Bauman's backyard on that warm, sunny day a couple weeks ago.

None of this means we all should start corralling caterpillars and birthing butterflies. But maybe we all can keep our eyes open and take time to care.