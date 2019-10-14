Who doesn’t enjoy a Japanese or Chinese takeout order from time to time? Do you always order the same thing, or do you periodically take a chance on trying something on the menu you’ve never tasted before? I usually operate under the premise that I know what I like, and I like what I know.
What I always enjoy from these experiences is the fortune cookie. And not because of its taste.
There’s considerable disagreement on the origin of the fortune cookie. Some believe it is an American invention, somewhere in California. Other evidence speaks to the Japanese creating this food-for-thought dessert.
The cookie commonly appeared in Chinese restaurants in the U.S. after WW II. Members of the military, upon returning from the Pacific theater, started asking for it.
The popularity of the cookie had very little to do with its texture or flavor, but everything to do with the profound and entertaining words tucked inside.
Initially, biblical sayings or quotes from Confucius were included. Eventually, that morphed into everything from jokes and advice to smiley faces and lottery numbers.
What’s it say?
I always like to see what random messages accompany such a meal, and I don’t always wait until I’m finished eating. Most of the time, unwrapping and cracking the cookie is more of an appetizer than a dessert.
Who knows what cryptic or nonsensical advice awaits.
Sometimes, the words are thoughtful and inspirational. Such as: “Enjoy what you have, hope for what you lack.” Or, here’s another: “Life is not a mystery to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”
That’s pretty deep stuff, right? But they don’t all fall into that category.
Others might border on the philosophical, when asking, “What’s the speed of dark?” Or on the more practical side, advise this behavior: “Be kind to pigeons. A statue will some day be made of you.”
Have you ever opened a fortune cookie only to discover that it was empty? Supposedly, that’s a sign that something good will happen to you. I don’t know who makes these rules. Probably the company that mass produces the cookies by the billions.
I heard that following an anniversary meal, the wife opened her cookie to find this message: “It could be better, but it’s good enough.”
I wonder if she passed that slip of paper across the table?
Words to live by
In some respects, I wonder if my weekly column is something akin to a newspaper fortune cookie. It’s hardly the main course. I try to offer uplifting, random, thought-provoking, hopefully funny takes on our shared experiences. It requires an economy of words, while trying to connect to a broad audience that may or may not find me on this page any given Monday.
Some days, my thoughts are nostalgic. Other days I may introduce you to somebody in the community that deserves a little recognition for making the Lowcountry a better place to live.
One fortune cookie offered this advice: “If you think nobody cares if you are alive, try missing a couple of car payments.”
Still another suggested: “If you eat something and nobody sees you eat it, it has no calories.”
Those words of wisdom are tough to top. What makes these inane sentences connect, though, is our ability to laugh at ourselves.
When you take that cookie out of its wrapper or when you remove Monday’s paper from its protective sleeve, be willing to go where it takes you. After all, as the fortune promises, “When you squeeze an orange, orange juice comes out, because that’s what’s inside.”
Talk to you next week.