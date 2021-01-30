Peper column: For love of country and waffles

For 30 years, John Sigler proudly wore the uniform of the U.S. Army. He served three tours in Vietnam, where he was wounded twice. He was born and raised in Charleston and graduated from Bishop England High School in 1962.

John’s wife died three years ago and since then, his best friend has been his chocolate lab, Artemus. “He’s good company,” John said, “and he’ll get my socks if I ask him to.”

John doesn’t talk much about his time in the military. He was in the infantry and eventually in Special Forces. “I was never where I was supposed to be,” he’ll say as he gives you a wink and a nod.

For the most part, the 76-year-old vet spends his days like a lot of retirees. “Well, yesterday, I spent two hours at Costco, and tomorrow I’ll be at the VA Hospital ‘cause they want me to get glasses.”

He watches a good bit of TV, but never war movies. John often recalls the days when a TV station would sign off at midnight by playing the national anthem.

John recently decided to put on another uniform, simply because he recognized a need.

Smothered and covered

Barely two miles from John’s house in Mount Pleasant, there’s a Waffle House on Long Point Road. John started going there every Saturday and Sunday after his wife died. He was one of those customers who would sit in the same spot, order the same food and quickly knew the servers and cooks by their first names.

Around the restaurant, he was known as Mr. John, to customers and employees alike. Mr. John liked people and people liked Mr. John. He brightened up the place.

About four months ago, John felt like they could use some help managing the large number of people showing up to eat on the weekends. He talked to Miss Mary, the manager, and she said, “Come on, you’re hired.”

I wish you could see how proudly he wears that Waffle House uniform. The shirt is pressed and tightly tucked in his pants. The yellow tie is carefully knotted and the apron neatly tied. Even the simple visor is purposely and properly placed atop his head.

Every Saturday and Sunday, Mr. John is at his duty station at the front door welcoming customers and ushering them to their tables. “I do go crazy when I see somebody with a military hat,” John told me. He also admitted to often paying for a veteran's breakfast. When I told him he can’t be using his hard-earned money to buy food for others he immediately responded, “Hey, I just won $500 betting on Kansas City last week!” We both laughed out loud.

Time well spent

We often grumble about how time seems to fly and wonder what we’ve accomplished at the end of the day. Mr. John seems to have figured out how to still make himself useful in a little corner of the Lowcountry at a small eatery that aims to serve its patrons quickly.

He’s very practical about it all. “After getting shot two different times in ‘Nam, I expected to die.” He also knows his time left is limited. “I worry about my dog ‘cause I know I’m gonna go before he does.”

Like any good soldier, he’s already tied up any loose ends. His wife is buried near her home in Indiana and when he dies, he’ll join her there. “I’ve already paid for the headstone," he said. "All they have to add is the end date.”

In the meantime, he keeps the line moving at the Waffle House on Long Point Road. He’ll tell a corny joke or two to keep the customers entertained, but he’s also just as likely to tell them to put their phones away and talk to each other.

Placing an order at such an establishment is fairly predictable. Granted, there are hash brown options, as in smothered, covered, scattered, chunked and topped. With Mr. John reporting for duty, there’s clearly much more on the menu.